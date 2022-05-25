ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia Unified focuses on school safety, boosts police patrols in aftermath of Texas shooting

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Unified administrators penned a letter to community members surrounding school safety hours after 19 Robb Elementary School students and two teachers were killed Tuesday after a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom.

The shooting marks Texas’ deadliest school shooting in modern history and the nation's third mass shooting within weeks.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary,” a letter states. “Our thoughts are with the families impacted by this horrific event.”

Visalia Unified shared the letter Tuesday evening, while incoming Superintendent Kirk Shrum spoke to community members a few hours later during the school board meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ0ko_0fq5dV7Y00

He detailed the safety measures the district has in place: single-point entry security fencing and safety plans tailored for each school.

“Additionally, all Visalia Unified schools comply with local and state safety requirements,” Shrum said. “We continue to partner with local law enforcement to support the safety of our school campuses.”

Police vehicles were seen driving around some Visalia schools Wednesday morning and are expected to increase patrols throughout the rest of the school year, which ends next week.

'Constant fear': It's not just Uvalde, Texas — gunfire on school grounds is at historic high in the US

The Visalia Police Department shared the letter, echoing the district’s sentiments. The Police Department provides Youth Services Officers on many VUSD campuses.

“Our safety partnership does not stop with the school district, it extends to every member of our community,” the Visalia Police Department news release reads. “We urge anyone who becomes aware of a threat to our schools to contact us immediately.”

Community members took to Facebook to respond to the district's letter.

Some parents suggest Visalia Unified invest in bulletproof glass and metal detectors, while others suggested keeping children home altogether.

"This letter will not shield my child," one parent wrote.

'Maybe change can happen': Amanda Gorman's poem on Texas shooting has captivated the Internet. Here's why.

Another parent also responded.

"Keep our children home until our government does something! This is the greatest protest and boycott of our lives! I can’t imagine what these parents are going through. Not another child killed at school. No more!! And if that means we keep our kids home, than so be it. We all came through a pandemic and locked down with our kids, we can do it to protect their lives. Please share this! We must do something!"

