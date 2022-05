This week it became public news that a well-known pastor in Warsaw sexually abused someone in his congregation. When I found out about this, I went through a rollercoaster of emotions: shock, anger, grief, and fear. Any time someone physically or spiritually abuses another person, it causes deep hurt. But when it’s a pastor, the wounds seem to be so much worse. God’s justice demands that these kinds of actions cannot be ignored or excused.

