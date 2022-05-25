ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

St. Mary’s may need to drop ‘University’

 May 25, 2022

This letter is a response to the curriculum changes which St. Mary’s announced in an article which appeared in the May 12 edition of the Winona Daily News. I spent close to 40 years as a student and faculty member at this school. I retired in 1999. The...

SMU students and faculty deserve better

I have a question for Father James Burns, president of Saint Mary’s University. Did you see your theatre department’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” this spring?. I’m not an SMU student but played drums in the pit for that show. I’m an experienced professional musician,...
Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
Bunnell House and Walking Tours this Summer

Winona, MN (May 23, 2022) The Winona County Historical Society’s historic house museum, The Bunnell House opens June 3 for the season. The house will be open for tours on Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. during June, July, and August. At the Bunnell House, visitors...
PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
Crash at 61/90 Split Injures Winona Woman

DAKOTA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly sideswiped by two semi-trucks and trailers in Winona County. The state patrol says the sideswipes happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/Hwy. 61 split Wednesday morning. The state’s crash report indicates both semis continued east after swiping 59-year-old Lori A. Utecht’s vehicle on both sides.
LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
CFPD honors business for aiding in Lily Peters’ search

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is recognizing two businesses for help during the death investigation of 10-year-old Lily Peters. The department says Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company allowed law enforcement to use their parking lot throughout the investigation. The brewery also closed lodge operations to help assist. The investigation...
‘It’s bizarre’: Minnesota ghost town still attracting summer visitors

FORESTVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) -- It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. All across...
Owatonna nurse files suit against Mayo Clinic

An Owatonna woman who was reportedly terminated from her job as a nurse for Mayo Clinic has filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming the healthcare giant violated her religious rights. In October, Mayo Clinic made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees. Shelly Kiel, who worked as a licensed practical...
Festival in the Pines is cancelled this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Festival In The Pines is cancelled this year. On the Festival’s website and Facebook Page the announcement was made. The Festival’s website states, “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be having the 2022 Festival in the Pines.”. The Managing Director...
Body found in La Crosse River near Sparta

A body found in the La Crosse River near Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the death of the body found in the Township of Sparta. A call to 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday came from a canoer that had found the body.
Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
MnDOT Adjusting After Lengthy Traffic Backup in Winona Construction Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-MnDOT is making some adjustments to the Mankato Ave. Reconstruction area after lengthy traffic delays Wednesday. “I apologize to folks. We don’t find it acceptable,” MnDOT District 6 Spokesman Mike Dougherty told KWNO. “We did know that there would be backups but it did disrupt people’s lives.”
Newsmakers, May 27, 2022

As the warmer weather leads to summer, this week’s “Newsmakers” show features several area communities about to kick-off their annual concerts in the park series. Host Ezra Wall speaks with the Co-founder of Moon Tunes La Crosse, as they announce 10 years since the first series began at Riverside Park. We then hear from Sparta Chamber’s Executive Director about what to expect at this year’s “Concerts in the Park" downtown, and organizers with Vernon County’s “Music in the Park” series, which begins Wednesday, June 1 at Sidie Hollow Park. That series also includes concerts at Esofea Park, and organizers mention other outdoor concerts planned for this summer in Viroqua.
Portion of Hwy 61 in Grant Co. becomes an ATV/UTV route

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers are urged to use caution on part of Highway 61 as it becomes an ATV/UTV route, Grant County officials announced Thursday. Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday there is likely to be increased traffic on the roadway as a result. The portion...
Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
