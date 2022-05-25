Florida woman awakes to find strange man inside home wanting to cuddle

North Miami Beach, FL - A South Florida woman had a scare over the weekend after waking up to find a strange man inside her home while she was sleeping.

The victim, 24-year-old Diana Pierre, said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Northeast 137th Street in North Miami Beach.

Pierre says she awoke to find a man standing next to her, armed with a knife, telling Local 10 News "I jumped and I started screaming to my mom. He was trying to cuddle with me in bed. I jumped out of the bed and there he was. I started screaming and he didn’t move at first. When he heard my dad’s voice, he ran out."

She described the man as having "dark skin, tall, dreads, he had a hat, he had braids or dreads."

The North Miami Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.