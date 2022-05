A sign that summer is close, is the return of the flea markets throughout Erie. Sunday was the return of the Shops on the Hill artisan Flea Market. Local shops on the Hill District opened their doors to the Erie community from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to introduce themselves to Erie residents and sell their goods. From coffee, to crepes, and home goods, there was something for everyone to enjoy on Sunday.

ERIE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO