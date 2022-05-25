Fuoco: Lake Wales softball has built over 30 years what the 1992 team started

As Lake Wales' state semifinal game against Ridgewood in 1992 was about to start, Don Ramsay, Nancy Denton's father who was also her assistant coach, put his hand on her knee and said, "We made it."

That game 30 years ago was the first time Lake Wales High reached the State Final 4 in softball and was the culmination of the first chapter of Lake Wales softball and the start of another that continues to this day.

The first chapter began more than a decade early as Denton built the Lake Wales Little League program then worked on the committee that got the FHSAA to approve fastpitch softball. She then began the Lake Wales softball program.

Auburndale was the first team from Polk to be in the State Final 4 and won the first state title. Then Bartow went in 1990 and 1991, losing in the state semifinals.

In 1992, it was Lake Wales' turn. Lakeland, under current Auburndale athletic director Pam Lancaster, lost to Brandon in the 4A-2 to be district runner-up for the second year in a row, while Lake Wales defeated Auburndale in its 3A-2 final to advance to the playoffs.

With about half the state still playing slowpitch — there were just two classifications for fastpitch — Lake Wales just had to beat Rockledge to be region champion and advance to the final four.

Lake Wales, which finished 22-8-1, was led by pitcher Janell Staton, who went on to play at Florida A&M. She had a 39-inning scoreless streak late in the season.

The top hitters on the team were Staton, senior outfielders Chan Walker and Tracey Buxton and sophomore first baseman April Caraway.

And a strength of the team was the infield defense of Caraway at first, freshman second baseman Laura Turnquist, senior shortstop Dawn Beeson and freshman third baseman Danielle Valente.

Walker went on to play at Florida Atlantic and was an assistant coach there for 20 years before being named interim head coach this past spring, and Caraway played Division I softball at Ole Miss.

Denton doesn't remember thinking that her team could reach the final four that year, but she knew it was talented.

"We knew we were good because we had a good Little League program," she said. "Little League was our feeder, and those kids dominated the year before. We knew we had good athletes. We had a bunch of good athletes back then and feisty. I'm thinking of Danielle Valente and how feisty she was."

The final four wasn't held as a big softball complex like it is today. Lake Wales hosted it at the Little League complex and played on Barranco Field. The home field advantage, however, didn't help.

Lake Wales' defense wasn't a strength in the semifinal game as the Highlanders committed eight errors, including four in the first inning, and lost 7-6.

The Highlanders fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but came back to tie the score on a home run by Buxton and an RBI single by Valente. Ridgewood took advantage of another error and went up 5-3 in the fifth and led 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Lake Wales nearly tied the score by scoring two runs, one on a single by catcher Doriana Elmore. But with two outs and pinch-runner Becky Doyle on third, Jenny Jenkins, Denton's niece, grounded out to short. The throw to first was low and was dropped but the first baseman picked it up just before Doyle crossed the plate and Jenkins was called out.

"I told the them we have set the standard for Lake wales teams in the future to follow — to play at the state tournament," Denton told The Ledger after the game.

It was indeed the start of something as the core of the 1995 state runner-up team were on the '92 team. Along with starters Valente, who had the game-winning hit in the state semifinals that sent Lake Wales to its first state title game, and Turnquist, there were four backups from the '92 team team that were big in '94. Center fielder Valerie Stoudemire, pitcher Valerie Wellman and right fielder Doyle were all starter and catcher Jean Vandervort began the season as a starter before becoming the backup.

The 1992 season was the beginning of the next chapter for the Highlanders, who made the playoffs for the first time that season.

Lake Wales has been a consistent playoff contender having made he playoffs 22 times and is the only team other than Bartow to not have a losing season. This is the eighth final four appearance but there could have been more as the Highlanders lost in the region finals four times.

Denton has seen the growth of softball during her career, and has seen the change both good and bad.

"It's way more sophisticated now than what we knew back then," She said. "The pitching — I was thinking about Janell last night. Janelle was a great pitcher, she was fast, but that's all she did. She threw a fastball. I don't think we called in or out> We just threw fastball as fast as we could. And now, the pitching is just more sophisticated, the kids have all these pitches and we're going back door curves and we're throwing the change, of course. It's been huge with Macey Murphy. It's just more sophisticated now, and I think the fact that there's more softball on television where we can learn. We can all learn, the coaches can learn. The kids can learn. They want to to be better."

Players today often have their own hitting coaches and pitching coaches.

The growth in travel ball also has been tremendous at the cost of killing local rec programs and how good or bad that is probably is a topic for another day. In the first decade or so of fastpitch softball, Lake Wales' Little League program proved to be a tremendous feeder program. Today, the players come from travel ball.

The one constant over the 30 years is that Polk has been one of the best counties for softball in the state. Although it took 10 years after Auburndale won the first state title for a Polk team to win again, Polk teams have won 19 state titles in softball in 35 years, surpassing the number of state titles for football (17), boys track (17) and boys basketball (16).

Lake Wales will try to win its third state title in softball to tie Lake Region for second-most behind Bartow. But by just getting back to the state tournament, the Highlanders have continued to build on what the '92 team started.

