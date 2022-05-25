Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.

The Red Devils are in need of a central defender this summer, with squad players Eric Bailly and Phil Jones looking set to leave - and the future of the loaned Axel Tuanzebe uncertain.

La Gazetta Dello Sport say that Inter need to sell one of their stars this transfer window and that the Italy international seems the most likely to depart the club.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the player, according to the outlet, but other clubs like the aforementioned City and Spurs and also strongly interested - with Antonio Conte coaching him in the past.

However, they also state that they will not listen to any offers below a steep 60m Euros.

