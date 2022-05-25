ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzjYh_0fq5bdIu00

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.

The Red Devils are in need of a central defender this summer, with squad players Eric Bailly and Phil Jones looking set to leave - and the future of the loaned Axel Tuanzebe uncertain.

La Gazetta Dello Sport say that Inter need to sell one of their stars this transfer window and that the Italy international seems the most likely to depart the club.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the player, according to the outlet, but other clubs like the aforementioned City and Spurs and also strongly interested - with Antonio Conte coaching him in the past.

However, they also state that they will not listen to any offers below a steep 60m Euros.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#The Red Devils#La Gazetta Dello Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
731
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy