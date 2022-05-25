Oregon Ducks land huge official visit from 5-star RB Richard Young
The Oregon Ducks got some big news in the recruiting world on Wednesday morning, with 5-star RB Richard Young announcing that he would be taking one of his five official visits to Eugene at the start of this summer.
Young, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class and No. 19 player overall in the nation, has been in Eugene already this year for a visit, and obviously liked it enough to put the state of Oregon back in his schedule for his jam-packed summer of visits.
Young also released a top-7 recently, with the Ducks in the mix along with some other traditional powers like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
Young will be back in Eugene from June 24-26, which will be his last official visit of the summer. We will see how quickly he makes a decision after that visit, but with the Ducks getting the last crack at him, it certainly could be beneficial.
Film
Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|5
|0.9910
|FL
|RB
|Rivals
|4
|6.0
|FL
|RB
|ESPN
|4
|89
|FL
|RB
|On3 Recruiting
|4
|95.58
|FL
|RB
|247 Composite
|4
|95
|FL
|RB
Vitals
|Hometown
|Lehigh Acres, Florida
|Projected Position
|Running Back
|Height
|5-foot-11
|Weight
|200 pounds
|Class
|2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Feb. 16, 2021
- Young visited Eugene on May 1, 2022
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida Gators
- Oklahoma Sooners
Tweet
https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1529506468038430722
