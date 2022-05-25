ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Pinocchio': Guillermo del Toro to Unveil First Look at Annecy Animation Festival

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo del Toro is getting ready to show off his long-awaited reimagining of the classic Pinocchio to audiences at the Annecy Animation Festival in France. Per Variety, he's set to unveil an exclusive first look at the film as part of Netflix's recently revealed slate of animation for the fest which...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 10 Best Action Films That Defined The '80s

The 80s was a significant decade in entertainment. From music to movies, that decade had actors at their peak in their acting careers. The majority of the action films that fans have praised for years came out of that decade. Big names like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and...
MOVIES
Collider

Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Even though the Star Wars Celebration had exciting news for fans of other franchises like Indiana Jones and Willow, the focus of the event was, of course, a galaxy far, far away. With so much content regarding the franchise’s future, it’s easy to miss some things that were revealed on each panel. So check out all this information that we’ve compiled on the Lucasfilm panel regarding the future of Star Wars-related titles:
MOVIES
Collider

7 Shows Like 'Stranger Things' to Watch For More Heartfelt Supernatural Thrills

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a lot of things. For those who grew up in the '80s, this show is like revisiting nostalgia, with all the classic horror tropes of the time. Even for those who haven't lived through that time period, this sci-fi horror drama is a peek into the decade. When Stranger Things was released in 2016, the audience couldn’t get over the addictive vintage appeal of 1980s television, and it instantly became a hit among fans of all ages.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Incredible Directorial Debuts, According to Reddit

There is no doubt that directing your first film is incredibly challenging—it marks the beginning of your journey as a filmmaker, where you finally get to showcase your style and expertise to new audiences. Seeking to captivate thousands with your vision successfully is quite a demanding task, especially when you’re trying to make a name for yourself in a vast industry.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Nick Bruno
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Henry Selick
Collider

10 Must-See Anime Series from Studio Madhouse

To ancient anime fans, Studio Madhouse's status as one of the powerhouse anime studios can be likened to that of cinephiles seeing the lion from the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo at the start of a motion picture. Founded in 1972, the legendary anime studio has since become a reliable source for anime newcomers given its impressive oeuvre of work.
COMICS
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ Review: Sabaah Folayan’s Essential Documentary Reveals The Man Behind the Musician

In the opening scene of the Hulu documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion, we see a video of the late Jahseh Onfroy at 19. An explosive musician, he was known for blending elements of punk, R&B, and metal as the artist XXXTentacion​​. This early glimpse of his life is one of the many moments that are now forever frozen in time after he was killed in 2018 at the age of 20. We hear him talk about how his favorite Disney character is the blue alien Stitch, complete with a stuffed animal that he holds up for us to see. It then cuts to him frankly discussing his internal strife followed by a pledge of how he is hoping to turn a corner in his life after making many mistakes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sebastian J Cricket#The Jim Henson Company
Collider

The 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to IMDb

Netflix has had a rough start to 2022. The streaming giant lost 200 000 subscribers; its shares are down 37%, and it recently laid off 150 employees. There are many reasons for this, including competition from other streaming sites and people spending less time at home. It remains to be seen how much these losses will prompt Netflix to shake up the production and distribution side.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 1 Review: Ewan McGregor Reminds Us that the Prequel Era Is Where the Fun Begins

Star Wars has yet again forced us to endure the pain and suffering from Order 66 in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the cold open of the premiere, we see a serene moment between a Jedi Master teaching her young Padawans, only to have the moment cruelly interrupted by the Clone Troopers who have been forced to kill the Jedi they once fought beside. It’s a sobering reminder that ten years later, there are very few Jedi still roaming the galaxy—including the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) who has sequestered himself away on Tatooine to watch Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Most Bingeable Film Trilogies of All Time

There are few things more satisfying than a good film trilogy. To have a story split cleanly into three chunks, effectively giving viewers a beginning, middle, and end, except having it play out over 5-9 hours, instead of just a couple? There's something so great about it, especially when everything comes together and all three parts are strong.
MOVIES
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: May 27-29

Another week means another weekend! And naturally, more TV time. The Emmy winning Netflix series Stranger Things is back and scarier than ever before. What will life be like for Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will after the big battle at Starcourt? Where’s Hopper? Will Joyce Byers ever catch a break? And speaking of reuniting with old friends, Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ six-episode series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he’s bringing Hayden Christensen along with him. Bill Maher and John Oliver might be off this week, but ZIWE is new with guests Emily Ratajkowski and Mia Khalifa. Plus, Episode 7 of Showtime’s The First Lady tackles heavy topics such as gun violence, racism, and drug addiction through the eyes of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

How 'Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Compares to 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'

Disney+'s latest original film Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers has been hailed by fans and critics alike as not only a modern marvel in referential meta-humor, but also an unexpected spiritual sequel to Robert Zemeckis' groundbreaking classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Despite being vastly different from one another in tone and execution, the parallels between the two hybrid films are hard to ignore as they both tell the absurdly grounded story of a noir cartoon crime thriller by mixing live-action and animation to create a world where toons and humans coexist.
MOVIES
Collider

12 Millennial Movies That Helped Shape A More Inclusive World

For ages, the term "millennial" has been thrown around to describe anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and millennial movies – from kid flicks to teen comedies – are ones that helped shape that particular generation as they were growing up. Though older generations may complain about the supposed privilege or general snowflakery of a millennial, the truth is that many films tailored especially for this age group helped the world become a more empathetic, inclusive place. Well, on-screen, anyway.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Rich Flu’: Macaulay Culkin and Daniel Brühl Join Pandemic Thriller

It's confirmed that Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin will join the cast of director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's timely social thriller, Rich Flu, about a killer virus that has expensive taste when seeking its host. The two new additions will star alongside Rosamund Pike, exploring the lengths people will go to save themselves when the tables turn.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

Why Cassie's Story Is Far From Over on 'The Flight Attendant'

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has had quite a thrilling and eventful year, full of murder and multiple rock bottoms, in the second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. After helping to solve the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) committed by Buckley a.k.a. Feliks (Colin Woodell), who sought out a relationship with Cassie after the gruesome night in Thailand, Cassie found herself living in California, wrapped up in another mystery. This time, somebody is pretending to be her and trying to frame her for multiple murders. (Can this poor girl catch a break?) Despite the intriguing web of mysteries that Cassie has become fixated on untangling, the series also manages to tell a compelling story about Cassie’s personal journey along the way, focusing on her mental health issues and the alcoholism that have constantly tormented her since she was a child. After accepting her substance abuse problem at the end of the first season, this self-reflection is only further highlighted in the second season, as we learn just how messed up Cassie’s life has been since she helped stop Feliks — from her lie that she’s been sober for a year, despite two slip-ups in New York before she moved to California, to the wall she’s put up with her new boyfriend Marco (Santiago Cabrera). Now that Cassie has accepted that she is powerless due to her struggles with sobriety, there’s still so much more story to be told in future seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 1 Recap: What Happened to Chrissy?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is finally here. Following the three-year hiatus after Season 3, Season 4 will hopefully provide us with answers to our most dire questions: Who is Vecna? Will El (Millie Bobby Brown) get her powers back? And of course, what the hell happened to Hopper (David Harbour)? But before we get to that, let's unpack that wild, nightmare-fueled first episode.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Franchises You Didn't Realize Have Their Own Multiverse

People have long been fascinated by the concept of parallel universes, with the 20th century seeing them become the subject of countless works of sci-fi and fantasy. Gradually, comic books and other works began to craft entire multiverses, which contained an infinite number of parallel universes. In recent years the concept of a multiverse has become more prevalent in film and TV, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being one of the most recent examples.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy