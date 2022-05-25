Bird flu nixes 4-H poultry at county fair

A local 4-H member checks her chicken during the 2021 fair. Daily News photo

Crawford County 4-H members planning to show poultry at the county fair in July have run afoul of the bird flu.

This week, 4-H’ers received an update on the avian flu pandemic from Crawford County 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator April Knoblett, The news was probably not what they wanted to hear.

“With the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s latest announcement, Crawford County 4-H will shift its 4-H poultry show to a display option only while the emergency rules are in place,” Knoblett said. “No live birds will be allowed.”

In April, the IDOA announced emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

The rules took effect immediately and may be effective for up to 150 days, with the department re-evaluating the situation every 45 days.

“Unfortunately at this time, the 45-day hold has not been lifted to be able to show live birds at our 4-H Fair,” Knoblett explained. “We must plan in advance for this, so another option has been added.”

The day and time of the show remain the same but only one class offered this year. previous entry options have been voided.

4-H’ers can prepare a display that features one or multiple birds. The display should include photos of the animal from multiple angles and show that the 4-H member is able to discuss the breed and anatomy of the animal and daily care and routine of the animal.

The display are to be brought to the fair on the day of Poultry show at the scheduled time. The 4-H’er will then participate in one-on-one judging if they wish to participate in the livestock auction.

“I will be getting a hold of the Crawford County 4-H Extension and Foundation in the upcoming days regarding auction of poultry projects,” Knoblett said. “An email will be sent out to you as soon as I can get a clear answer and plan on how that will work.”

She said 4-H poultry exhibitors who would like to switch their projects out can still do so. The only market animals they can switch to, however, is rabbits. Market rabbits do not need to be owned until July 1.

“Youth who exhibit a display will still be able to show at State Fair (pending their final decision in late June) and be eligible for awards and premiums,” Knoblett added.

“Protecting animal health in the state of Illinois remains our number one priority,” said IDOA State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst.

“We are optimistic that as the migratory bird season comes to an end, we will see a decrease in exposure for our flocks here in Illinois and our neighboring states and be able to resume our poultry exhibitions and sales,” Ernst said. “Until that time, it is essential that we take every step possible to protect poultry flocks in Illinois.”

“The decision by IDOA to cancel poultry related events is an appropriate one,” said Dr. Kenneth W. Koelkebeck, professor of Animal Sciences and Extension Specialist in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, or HPAI, is a very serious one that affects all types of poultry such as laying hens, broilers, and turkeys, as well as waterfowl and gamebirds,” Koelkebeck explained.

“HPAI has been detected in commercial and small flock poultry and gamebird operations in about one-half of the states in the U.S. Because of this, it is imperative for poultry producers to step up their biosecurity measures to reduce the possibility of their birds contracting HPAI on their farms.”

The Crawford County Fair is July 23 to 30.

For more information concerning the poultry display changes, contact Knoblett at 618-546-1549 during office hours Monday through Friday.