Carbon County, WY

Memorial Day events roundup for Carbon County

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all too easy to lose the true meaning of Memorial Day in the...

Today is final day to file for office

Today is the final day to file to run for office ahead of the 2022 Primary Election. Cali O’Hare has the details. Pictured above: Voting booths inside the Carbon County Courthouse. Photo by Cali O’Hare/Bigfoot 99. Candidates click here for filing information and requirements: https://www.carbonwy.com/998/Information-for-Candidates.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Jimmy Simmons recognized as 2022 Jefferson Award Winner

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Jefferson Award recognizes those who volunteer and give back to their communities. This year saw four finalist with different backgrounds who all commit their time to giving back to others. This years Jefferson Award Ceremony was held at the Ramkota Hotel and saw...
CASPER, WY
Laramie businesses participating in open container promotion

If you decide to take advantage of the opening of the Snowy Range Road, don’t be surprised to see people sipping beers as they walk the streets of Laramie during the day. Starting on Thursday, open containers are allowed in certain parts of downtown during the summer months. From...
CCSD1 food service director talks end of free meal waivers

As the school year ends, so do the federal waivers that guaranteed all students had access to free meals through their academic institutions for the last two years. Bigfoot 99’s Cali O’Hare sat down with Carbon County School District One Food Service Director to discuss what this means for students and their families and filed this report.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Casper High School Student Hit By Car Near Kelly Walsh

A Kelly Walsh student was struck by a car Thursday afternoon near the high school. Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department stated that CPD Officers responded to the 900 block of South Walsh Drive at 12:50 p.m. for a report of a car accident with potential injuries.
CASPER, WY
One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

She was one of Larimer County’s most wanted, and now she’s heading to prison. Jill Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in December. She was sentenced Monday to seven years behind bars. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Jackson spent about two weeks on the county’s most wanted list before she was arrested in June of 2021. For more details, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Long Crowd Lining Up For Trump Rally in Casper, Wyoming On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday is the day for big Donald Trump rally in Casper and lines started forming before 6 a.m. This is the day the former president christens the campaign of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman. Ever since Cheney spoke out...
CASPER, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Blast Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

The calendar may say late May, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting the return of Old Man Winter to southeast Wyoming starting this evening. As of Thursday morning, both Cheyenne and Laramie were under a Winter Storm Watch, and just outside of a Winter Storm Warning area which included the Summit between the two cities.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Cowboys secure 10 televised football games

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will have at least 10 football games televised this fall after the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football television schedules were released. Partnering with CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and FOX Sports Networks, the Cowboys will air five games on CBSSN, two on FS1, a third...
LARAMIE, WY

