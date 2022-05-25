Memorial Day events roundup for Carbon County

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO