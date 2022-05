Paying for groceries with your phone or watch might already be easy, but Amazon now wants you to pay with a swipe of your palm. In another round of potential privacy-encroaching convenience, the tech giant has rolled out its palm recognition payment service, Amazon One, in two Southern California Whole Foods locations (Silver Lake and Irvine), with plans to add capability to the organic grocery store’s Playa Vista location in the weeks to come. The device creates a unique palm signature for each user, which is then saved for future purchases.

IRVINE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO