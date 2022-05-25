ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Capital City Investments Welcomes Alex Santillan

By Special to The Hernando Sun
hernandosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKSVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 – Capital City Investments, a subsidiary of Capital City Bank Group, Inc., announces Alex Santillan has joined its team of advisors helping serve the investment needs of clients in the greater Brooksville, Floral City, Port Richey and...

www.hernandosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

Golf tourney for CHAMP1 Research Foundation

In 2018, Jeff and Katis D’Angelo of Spring Hill discovered that their then 4 year old son had a rare neurological disorder called CHAMP1; A disorder that delayed his capability to cry, talk, walk and suck his thumb. “He kept missing his milestones,” said Jeff D’Angelo. CHAMP1 is an acronym that stands for Chromosome Alignment- Maintaining Phosphoprotein. CHAMP1, an extremely rare genetic disease discovered in 2015, is located on chromosome 13 and is said to be critical in cell division. The mutation of the CHAMP1 gene, called Haploinsufficiency, causes a loss of function and reduction in the CHAMP1 protein below the 50% necessary for proper neurological function and development (https://champ1foundation.org/champ1/faqs/).
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

48th Annual Student Recognition Celebration earns an “A”

Organizers of The Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce 48th Annual Student Recognition Celebration earned a grade of A this year, setting a record in 2022 for the number and dollar amounts of scholarships given. The celebration took place April 28 at presenting sponsor The Legends at Silverthorn, Silverthorn Community Club...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Two-story dome home in Auburndale on sale for $225K

Dome homes are a rarity and rare things hold value. We've seen it in the skyrocketing cost of the oddball fad homes that still stand throughout Central Florida. The acquired taste of the housing market has boomed along with the rest of our real estate and prices for well-maintained domes can reach upwards of $500,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Spring Hill, FL
Brooksville, FL
Business
Spring Hill, FL
Business
City
Port Richey, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Floral City, FL
click orlando

‘We really struggle:’ Award-winning Lake County restaurant closing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Chefs Table Canceled Due to Staff Shortages

Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event. Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Bank#Investment#Private Wealth Management#Business News Release#Capital City Investments#Lpl Financial#Universidad De Lima
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

NHC tracking possible tropical development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more specifically in the Bay of Campeche, for possible tropical development. While there is no chance of development in the next two days, the chance increases to a 20% within the next five days. Right now, there […]
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A fond farewell to the Parkesdale pickle

DOVER, Fla. — Parkesdale Farms, widely known for its strawberries, is saying goodbye to one of its transitionary crops, the Parkesdale pickle. The pickle growing season is over, and now the farm is working to package and ship its final crop after 30 years of production. What You Need...
DOVER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
fox13news.com

'A complete nightmare': Tampa cigar shop plagued by fake Google reviews

TAMPA, Fla. - Since opening last year, Grand Cathedral Cigars has quickly become a fan favorite in the Cigar City. "Local people all throughout Tampa have just adopted us with open arms. We're really lucky," said proprietor Angela Yue. The popular cigar bar has the glowing Google reviews to show...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County Fire Corps Swears in New Officers

Although Hernando County has a Fire and Emergency Services composed of professional firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), most people don’t know that we also have a group of thirty-three volunteers that assist these folks. Monday, May 16, officers of the Hernando County Fire Corps were sworn in at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rising rent forces woman to verge of homelessness

BRADENTON, Fla. — Rising rent is forcing people to pay way more than they ever anticipated paying for rent. Some in the Tampa Bay area have gone homeless. Carol Foster fears she is next. “My landlord came to me and let me know that he was going to raise...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Central Florida residents evacuated after wildfire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service battled a wildfire in Brevard County Friday that destroyed five homes Friday. NBC affiliate WESH reported that residents in the area of Highway 1 and Camp Road near Cocoa were evacuated as firefighters tried to get the blaze, named “Persimmons,” under control. Officials said the Persimmons Fire […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy