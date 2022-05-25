ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County closes Lake Munson boat ramp as Health Department warns stay out of the water

By James Call
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xPS9_0fq5XsMj00

Leon County closed the boat ramps at Lake Munson Wednesday after the local Florida Department of Health office issued a health alert recommending people not go into the water.

Water samples taken last week by state officials found low levels of toxins present. But a volunteer environmental group reports there are dozens of acres of algae mats along the lake’s north and west sections, far from where the state water samples were taken.

Algae emits cyanotoxins, one of the most potent natural poisons.

The toxins can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Other symptoms include skin, eye and throat irritations and difficulty in breathing.

'The state of water in Florida is a catastrophe': Navigating red tide and blue-green algae, Florida considers fining farmers for water violations

'Absolutely a breakthrough': New algae harvesting technology on Lake Munson filters water that flows to Wakulla Springs

Opinion: These are challenging times for Florida’s environment, but there is hope

DOH Leon said samples taken last week near the boat ramp off of Crawfordville Highway found low level of cyanotoxins.

Officials have posted signs there to warn people not to drink, swim, wade or get the water in their eyes, nose or mouth.

Nitrates found in fertilizers and animal and human waste carried by storm runoff into the water supply produce bacteria blooms that appear as blue green, yellow floating mats.

Those mats carry the poison that smothers wildlife and creates a host of irritants, including respiratory infections in humans.

Tallahassee Sewage and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group, which includes retired state and university water experts, reported in April that it had recorded the highest level of nitrates in Lake Munson since 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAEGv_0fq5XsMj00

The group, according to member Terry Ryan, wants Tallahassee and Leon County to perform a series of tests throughout the watershed to pinpoint the source of the nitrates.

“We know what the numbers are for nitrogen but let’s back up and go along the tributaries and see how much is seeping out of the Northeast edge, the central (region) and so on,” said Ryan. “Let’s backtrack and find out where these darn contaminants are coming from.”

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow backs the effort to source trace the nitrate that feeds the blooms.

"We need to get to the bottom of where they are coming from," said Matlow. "Having toxic algae blooms in our local lakes is unacceptable.

DEP studies indicate a complex recipe of fertilizers, storm runoff, animal waste, septic tanks and Tallahassee sewage spills go into producing algae blooms at Lake Munson.

DOH warns that recipe will get a boost in the coming months. Hot weather provides a favorable climate for algae. DOH Leon said it is coordinating continual monitoring of the lake water with DEP.

DEP will sample the water again in mid-June.

DOH is unsure when the health alert for Lake Munson will be lifted and makes the following recommendations for Lake Munson:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, ski, or boat

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or       discolored water

• Keep pets away from the water

• Do not cook or clean dishes with Lake Munson water

• If symptoms develop from exposure to algae infested water, call the Florida Poison Information Center immediately (800/222-1222).

DEP provides a history of Leon County algal blooms at https://floridadep.gov/AlgalBloom.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County closes Lake Munson boat ramp as Health Department warns stay out of the water

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

FWC Seeking Bear Response Contractors

Florida - Saturday May 21, 2022: Are you interested in black bears and helping people avoid conflicts with them? Do you have a flexible work schedule and have a vehicle that can tow a small trailer?. If you answered yes, you might be a great fit as a bear response...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Wakulla Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
wfsu.org

Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson has died

Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson died early Saturday due to complications from long COVID. He was 55 years old. “Today our County Commission and this entire community mourn the loss of a colleague, treasured educator, friend, and true leader,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “Throughout his tenure on this Commission, as he did his entire life, Jimbo tirelessly fought for this community and especially his district. Our County family shares the immense loss of such a talented person with Leon County Schools and everyone at Fort Braden School. Our hearts go out to all those who knew Jimbo so well, and especially the Jackson family during this difficult time."
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida appellate court ruled Friday that a trial judge abused his authority in ordering state government to retain a Black-access congressional district in North Florida before holding a full trial on whether the state’s Fair District amendment required doing so. The 20-page opinion (docket here) from the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee […] The post New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Level#Algae Blooms#Health Department#Green Algae
WCTV

Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small area of Tallahassee was placed under a Boil Water Notice Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for the neighborhood south of Appalachee Parkway between Forest Tower Drive and Executive Center Drive following a water main break.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Gadsden Commissioner Brenda Holt worries Florida's new 'elections police' unit will scare Black voters

State elections groups, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Seminole County’s elections supervisor testified remotely Wednesday before a U.S. House subcommittee examining elections law changes. Florida lawmakers authorized the creation of a new department to investigate election fraud claims. Dubbed “the election police” by critics. it will fall under...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that one man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting early Sunday on SW Happiness Lane. At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded and located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and taken over by emergency service personnel, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WALB 10

Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for a mosquito-borne illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), also known as “triple E”. Triple E virus is transmitted to humans only from the bites of infected mosquitoes. Experts say humans getting sick is rare....
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints Richard Corcoran to new post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors of the State University System got a new member today. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran to be a part of the group. Corcoran was the former commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and served as Speaker of the Florida House...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able

Quality Journalism for Critical Times June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, or as I like to call it, “Mother Nature’s annual reminder that Florida is trying to kill us.” Hurricanes making landfall, shark bites, sinkholes, lightning strikes — we lead the nation in all of these deadly categories. Yet people keep flocking here like lemmings, trying to […] The post This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Graves rise in Port St Joe after flooding

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Gulf County residents are upset over the effect of this week’s rains on the graves of their loved ones. Flooding around the Forest Hill Cemetery off Twine Road in Port St. Joe, caused some of the caskets to float out of their vaults and break through the ground.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Human remains found exposed in collapsed crypt

As Jefferson-Somerset students were busy doing a service project at the Old City Cemetery in Monticello on Friday, May 20, they discovered that human remains had become exposed at one of the collapsed crypts. Overall, 22 students from JROTC, FFA and two of Dr. Willet Boyer's social studies classes had...
MONTICELLO, FL
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy