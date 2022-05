All roads eventually lead to and from Atlanta in the South, and in some cases the world. After all, Atlanta does feature the world’s busiest airport in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Three major Interstates (I-75, I-85, and I-20) connect in the heart of the city, allowing people to travel to destinations throughout the region, and beyond. Then there’s I-285 (aka the Perimeter) that provides travelers the option to bypass driving through Atlanta and its congestion altogether.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO