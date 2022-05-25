North Canton Hoover High School set to hire Jim Gotshall as its girls basketball head coach

NORTH CANTON — A former Hoover High School boys basketball coach is set to lead the Vikings' powerful girls program.

The Hoover Athletic Department has recommended Jim Gotshall to become the school's next head girls basketball coach, pending Board of Education approval at its June meeting.

The Hoover position opened earlier this month when Josh Mason left after one season to become the Tiffin University women's basketball head coach. The Vikings have been consistently at, or near the top, of the Federal League and a regular at reaching the district tournament. Mason guided the Vikings to their fourth straight district final this past winter .

Gotshall, who most recently has been a varsity assistant coach at perennial Summit County powerhouse Stow, has head coaching experience at both the boys (Hoover 1992-97) and girls (Canton South 2013-18) high school levels.

“Our basketball selection committee had several outstanding candidates to select from,” Hoover Athletic Director Tom Oakes said in a statement released by the school. “Jim was ‘that’ candidate who rose to the top of the selection committee’s list. He has previous head coaching experience in the Federal League. Coach Gotshall is extremely organized, has a passion for the game of basketball, and is an effective communicator with his student-athletes.

"He has previous experience in the North Canton community, and he has been a part of a successful girls program at Stow-Munroe Falls for the past three years. Our selection committee was confident that Coach Gotshall checked all the boxes we were looking for in our next head girls basketball coach.”

Gotshall guided the Hoover boys team to the 1996 Federal League championship. He earned Federal League Coach of the Year that season.

He also earned a coaching honor while at Canton South, where he remains the third winningest coach in program history. He was the District IV Girls Coach of the Year in 2016.

Gotshall, an East Canton High School and Mount Union College graduate, began his teaching career at Hoover High school in 1985. He earned his master's in curriculum and instruction from Walsh University in 1991.

Gotshall's other basketball coaching experience includes being an assistant at Walsh University (1997-99) and with the Louisville High School girls (2008-13).

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton Hoover High School set to hire Jim Gotshall as its girls basketball head coach