Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Gets Wednesday off

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Betts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers planned to have...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Absolutely ridiculous

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. There were many hitting stars in the game, overshadowing Martinez, but the Red Sox's designated hitter is ridiculously hot right now. In 22 May games, he's slashing .443/.485/.670 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. It helps that the rest of lineup around him is also hitting, so there are no easy spots at the top of the order. Martinez wakes up Friday as the MLB leader in average (.380) and is third with a 197 wRC+, behind only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment

Adames (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday. Adames hasn't played since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day injured list now that he's been cleared to suit up for the Brewers' Low-A affiliate. The team hasn't indicated whether Adames will require additional rehab games to begin the upcoming week, but the Brewers will presumably see how his ankle feels coming out of Sunday's action before determining his next steps. Assuming Adames is cleared to come off the IL within the next few days, he would take back everyday duties at shortstop, with Luis Urias sliding back over to third base and Jace Peterson moving into a bench role as a result.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee

Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Falls homer shy of cycle

Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals. Narvaez hadn't hit a triple since 2018 with the White Sox, but he came up a home run short of a cycle in the unexpected performance. The 30-year-old has multiple hits in each of his last three games, going 7-for-11 in that span. He's lifted his slash line to .276/.372/.429 with two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and seven doubles across 113 plate appearances this year while serving as the Brewers' top catcher.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Heading to injured list

Rendon is being placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Rendon was withheld from Friday's lineup due to the injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The 31-year-old has apparently played through the injury throughout most of the season, but he'll now miss some time after it flared up while he was taking a swing Thursday. It's unclear exactly how long Rendon is expected to be out, though he'll be eligible to be activated June 6.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA

