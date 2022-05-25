ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Philmore Creamery

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re in need of a midday treat that also functions as a caffeine boost, it’s...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Bésame

Bésame is a trailer at Meanwhile Brewing, and it’s probably our favorite way to finish up a meal of smoked meats at Distant Relatives or some pizza at Dough Boys. Flavors change out regularly based on what’s in season, so expect things like a lavender and blueberry ice cream with Fruity Pebbles, or an earl gray ice cream with wildflower honey meringue, with a couple options available each day. And all the flavors can be made into a smoothie, if your hands are tired from constantly picking up and putting down ribs for the past hour.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Zilker Brewing Co.

Zilker is a craft brewery on East 6th that’s become almost as popular as any of the nearby bars. They make a lot of great beers but their hazy IPAs are among the best in town. They’re also home to the Spicy Boys food truck, specializing in fried chicken with Asian-inspired flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Lush Gelato

The extremely rich, creamy gelato at this spot in North Beach is some of our favorite in the city. They’ve got a small, frequently-changing selection of things like brown butter & chocolate honeycomb, honey lavender, and dulce de leche, which you can order in a pint or a scoop to-go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillmore#Caffeine#Dairy#Espresso#Food Drink#Italian
The Infatuation

Big Gay Ice Cream

Big Gay Ice Cream specializes in excellent soft serve while also having La Newyorkina’s most popular paleta flavors on deck. But in a fun New York ice cream collab, La Newyorkina helped develop a paleta just for Big Gay Ice Cream that is, of course, a rainbow of five fruit flavors that can be found at any location.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Infatuation

Toy Boat by Jane

There aren’t many places in town where you can ride a coin-operated pony in the middle of an ice cream shop. Enter: Toy Boat by Jane. This Clement St. mainstay has been around for decades, and now, they’re owned by Jane the Bakery, which mostly just means you can also buy bread here. They serve ice cream by Double Rainbow, Mitchell’s, and SF’s Hometown Creamery, all of which get majorly dressed up with creative sundae combinations—think marshmallow fluff and graham crackers, or meringue pieces with strawberry and whipped cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Easy Tiger Linc

You'll find the bake shop and beer garden Easy Tiger in the Linc shopping center in the Highland neighborhood. The cafe side with coffee and pastries is open early and it’s a good place to bring a laptop and get some work done. The big covered outdoor beer garden, complete with ping pong tables, is both dog- and kid-friendly. Come for a few drinks, and order charcuterie, pastrami sandwiches, house-made sausages, and pretzels bigger than your head.
HIGHLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Infatuation

Dough Boys

Dough Boys is a wood-fired Neapolitan pizza truck at Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The pizza dough is made with a hearty locally-sourced flour from Barton Springs Mill, and it’s fermented for 36 hours for a chewy, puffy, and tangy crust. The tight, short menu of 12-inch pizzas includes the Italian Vato, with red sauce, salami, and hatch green chiles, and the Green-Go, with garlic cream, smoked mozzarella, spicy pork sausage, a “secret” green sauce. There’s also a dessert “pizza” featuring caramelized espresso glaze and a Fernet-infused mascarpone.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

The Drexel

The Drexel feels like the CEO of a wellness company’s vacation home. It has a crisp, pristine, minimalist interior that gives one the urge to take off one’s shoes and do a breathing exercise. The space is relaxing and beautiful, especially at night, with flickering candles on each table and an ocean breeze coming through the open doors. The food here—a mix of grilled veggies, proteins, pasta, and pizza—is also paired down to just the essentials. And while that aesthetic philosophy makes for a lovely dining room, it doesn’t translate to the food as well. It's difficult to tell if there is even any dressing at all on the green salad, and the $30 flat-iron organic chicken—while tasty—is literally just a $30 half-chicken on a plate. Still, the food is solid (especially the pasta options) and the price point isn’t that outrageous considering the restaurant’s location on Española Way. This is no doubt one of the touristy street’s best options, and we’d come back here to sit at the bar because the cocktails are great.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Lo Salvaje

Lo Salvaje is a Mexican-inspired food truck at Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood. It’s from (in part) the chef at Dai Due, and as such, it involves some wild game. On the menu are wild boar guisada tacos, fried quail sandwiches, antelope/bacon burgers, and bunuelos.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hopsquad Brewing Co.

Opening their doors just a few days before the start of 2020, Hopsquad Brewing Co. in North Austin is a relative newcomer. It’s also home to Dough Squad, a food truck serving Neapolitan-inspired pizza.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream

Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.
PORTLAND, OR
The Infatuation

Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

With its bright space, audible yet low-volume techno soundtrack, and snake plants tastefully sprinkled around, Sochi is like a more pleasant version of the Ibiza day club experience that you can barely remember. But instead of a pool of drunken ravers, this Lakeview restaurant is alive with a bustling crowd and fantastic, multi-layered Vietnamese food. Its energetic atmosphere and dynamic cast of dishes make it easy to forget that we live in a place where people casually throw around the term “Polar Vortex.”
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy