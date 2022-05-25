32 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Maryland State Police said they responded to the crash along the eastbound side of Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, they met with Clayvon Anderson, 45, a D.C. resident, who reported his motorcycle had been struck by a car while traveling on that road.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO