Sunday Social

By Julia Chen
 4 days ago

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk...

Big Gay Ice Cream

Big Gay Ice Cream specializes in excellent soft serve while also having La Newyorkina’s most popular paleta flavors on deck. But in a fun New York ice cream collab, La Newyorkina helped develop a paleta just for Big Gay Ice Cream that is, of course, a rainbow of five fruit flavors that can be found at any location.
Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream

Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.
The Hollywood Donut Factory

It’s hard to find an old-school donut shop in Miami—the type of place that serves traditional donuts that aren’t trying to be Instagram models. So you might have to make a trip to Hollywood, where you’ll find the great Hollywood Donut Factory. This shop located just off I-95 is refreshingly old fashioned. The cake donuts are where it’s at, especially the blueberry sourcream, which tastes like the best blueberry muffin you’ve ever had covered in a glaze that seeps into the dough and forms a delicately crisp shell. And there are dozens of other options to choose from, including more modern donuts, like a crème brulée donut topped with white frosting and Oreos.
La Newyorkina La Tiendita

Ever since La Newyorkina started doing summer popups in 2010, they’ve become the go-to spot for Mexican ice cream and desserts in NYC–or at least the first place most people think of when in desperate need of a paleta or nieves de garrafa on a hot day. They’ve taken a few major blows over the years, including a pandemic shutdown, but New York’s need for pineapple chile and horchata paletas endures. Their new shop in Red Hook is a cozy, colorful staple near the waterfront in Brooklyn (they also do seasonal pop ups throughout the summer) with flavors like coconut and oaxacan chocolate that are as crowd-pleasing as you’d expect. Considering the sweet-tooth behind the brand is Fany Gerson–creator of Dough and Fan Fan Donuts and author of three books on Mexican desserts including one straight up called Paletas–you can trust that even the more unique flavors like their roasted corn or queso fresco y fresas paletas don't disappoint.
Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
Philmore Creamery

When you’re in need of a midday treat that also functions as a caffeine boost, it’s time to beeline to Philmore Creamery. Their gelato (along with some dairy free options) comes in pretty classic Italian flavors like pistachio, stracciatella, and vanilla bean, all of which can be doused in a shot of espresso. Grab an affogato of your choice and sip on it while window shopping along Fillmore St.
Bésame

Bésame is a trailer at Meanwhile Brewing, and it’s probably our favorite way to finish up a meal of smoked meats at Distant Relatives or some pizza at Dough Boys. Flavors change out regularly based on what’s in season, so expect things like a lavender and blueberry ice cream with Fruity Pebbles, or an earl gray ice cream with wildflower honey meringue, with a couple options available each day. And all the flavors can be made into a smoothie, if your hands are tired from constantly picking up and putting down ribs for the past hour.
The Key Club

Coconut Grove’s The Key Club is like a diner for the ultra wealthy. And while the interior is beautiful and reminds us of stepping into a West Elm (i.e. lots of walnut), the food is a slightly boring mash-up of dishes made to appeal to people easily turned on by the word “caviar.” If you can read past the menu’s lavish keywords, most dishes are pedestrian country club standards. But even the menu’s more adventurous options fall short. The ceviche lacks the punch that most Miamians are used to in this traditionally spicy dish. The hefty dollop of caviar on top of the too-sweet french onion dip feels like it showed up to the wrong party. The vegan pot pie feels nostalgic, but only because it reminds us of the ones we microwaved coming home from school as kids. The food isn’t terrible—it just tastes boring, which would be more forgivable if everything wasn’t also offensively expensive. This is really only a place worth checking out if someone else is footing the bill. Luckily, it’s also the Grove’s best place to hunt for a sugar mommy or daddy.
Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
Bossie’s Kitchen

Just down the street from La Super-Rica, Bossie’s Kitchen is the perfect cafe for when you need a break from the crowded restaurants downtown. This casual counter-service spot is part-deli, part-doughnut shop, and part-neighborhood bistro, and it’s located in a former dairy plant. There isn’t much space inside, but the string-lit patio out front is the perfect place to relax with lunch after a hike, or sit down to a leisurely dinner. During the day, the restaurant serves options like a Korean fried chicken sandwich and citrus salad, while dinner features rotating specials like lemongrass shrimp curry and chicken pot pie.
Toy Boat by Jane

There aren’t many places in town where you can ride a coin-operated pony in the middle of an ice cream shop. Enter: Toy Boat by Jane. This Clement St. mainstay has been around for decades, and now, they’re owned by Jane the Bakery, which mostly just means you can also buy bread here. They serve ice cream by Double Rainbow, Mitchell’s, and SF’s Hometown Creamery, all of which get majorly dressed up with creative sundae combinations—think marshmallow fluff and graham crackers, or meringue pieces with strawberry and whipped cream.
Lady Byrd Cafe

If a wave of deja vu hits you at Lady Byrd Cafe, that's OK. This daytime cafe in Echo Park used to be Pollen, and not a lot has changed. Hidden on one of the neighborhood's quieter streets, Lady Byrd is a serene, charming garden—benches and tables come with wool blankets for your lap, trees rest in the background, and there are private glass greenhouses. They’re a pandemic invention, see-through tents that can comfortably seat up to six people. The brunch heavy hitters are all here, like eggs benedict, lemon poppyseed pancakes, and frittatas, plus a few heartier lunch dishes like spaghetti bolognese.
Lan Huê

You can find this bakery at the bottom of an office building on Jackson, and what puts their bánh mì up there with the city’s best is the bread. Their rolls are hard and crusty but extra soft in the middle, making for the perfect vehicle for sweet grilled pork. We appreciate that Lan Hue is open from 8am-7pm, which makes it an ideal drop-by stop for a quick lunch, early dinner, or even just an eggy bông lan trứng muối or coconut bánh dứa trứng muối to snack on in the morning.
Lily's Bar

When Clark Street took over Coffee Shop 101, they left the iconic diner on Franklin completely intact. Phew. Guess what? The same treatment has been given to Lily’s Bar—just down the hallway at the same Best Western. Formerly MiniBar, the tiny drinking hole maintains the look and feel of a membership-only airport lounge in the 1960s—there’s a dark, wrap-around bar, a drinks menu filled with every classic cocktail in the book, and the ever-present possibility that you might go home with a pilot. OK, there are probably zero pilots at Lily’s, but it’s fun to dream. If you’re looking for a sexy (but not too sexy) midweek drink date spot, keep Lily’s in your back pocket.
Bettina

Between Lucky Penny, Olio Pizzeria, and the occasional Little Ceasar’s location, Santa Barbara had its pizza bases pretty much covered. But in 2018, an ex-Roberta's baker opened Bettina, bringing speciality flour and slow-fermented dough to the Montecito Country Mart. Crowds have been lining up ever since to try the pizzeria’s inspired takes on Neapolitan-style pie. The bubbly crust is pleasantly salty, and each delicate slice gives a satisfying crackle when folded. You should probably book a table before coming here for caesar salad and carbonara pizza, but if you don’t mind a possible wait, try walking in for a seat at the bar.
Bar Lis

There’s always something going on at Hollywood’s Bar Lis. On Tuesdays, you can drop in for a glass of gamay and live jazz. And on Saturdays, the whole place transforms into a tequila-fueled dance party. This plant-filled bar has a retractable roof, a lounge with an open-air deck, and a huge indoor space where you and a few friends can dance while a DJ spins disco and soul tracks. Cocktails start at around $18, or you can get bottle service starting at $350 if your pseudo celebrity friend is paying. The next time you want to be outside with a great view of the Hollywood sign while wearing that outfit you'd put on to win back your ex, head to Bar Lis.
