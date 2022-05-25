Apparent Murder-Suicide in York, Pennsylvania

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO