York, PA

Apparent Murder-Suicide in York, Pennsylvania

By Erica Schmidt
 4 days ago
YORK, PA- The Spring Garden Township Police responded to reports of a woman laying on...

WITF

Police investigate York murder

(York) — Police continue to investigate the death of a York man Wednesday night. Late Friday, the York County Coroner ruled the death of 35-year old Zachary Young a homicide. Young reportedly had been trespassing on property in the 200 block of W. Jackson Street in York when he...
YORK, PA
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to Police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, Garcia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania man killed in N.J. crash, police say

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
EASTON, PA
WGAL

Police: Trespasser assaulted, killed in York

YORK, Pa. — Police in York say an alleged trespasser was fatally assaulted by a group of people. UPDATE: The coroner has identified the victim as Zachary Young, 35. Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a suspicious male trespassing onto a known property.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies central Pa. man who died in group attack

The York County Coroner’s Office said a man who was attacked for possibly trespassing Wednesday night, may have been homeless. 35-year-old Zachary Young died after being attacked by a group of people, York County Coroner Pam Gay said Thursday. Police have said that Young was confronted about trespassing on...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Slain Trespasser ID'd, Death Ruled Homicide: Coroner

A trespasser of a property in central Pennsylvania has been identified and the cause and manner of death have been released by the coroner's office. Zachary Young, 35, of no fixed address in York, died of blunt force trauma by homicide, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Kingston police find parents of lost child

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for Interstate 80 fatal

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say. Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Here's what State Police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Child found alone in Dauphin County reunited with guardian

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County say a lost child has been reunited with his parent/guardian. Steelton Borough Police say the child was found near the 300 block of Lincoln Street. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads “Folly Beach, SC.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
