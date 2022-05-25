ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Uji Time

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The social media-friendly taiyaki from Uji Time may not be the most structurally...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Move over, burrito. Make room for breakfast nachos.

Who doesn't love a good mash-up? Done right, it can turn disparate things into something deliciously different for the ears - or the taste buds. That's what we have with this Breakfast Nachos recipe from "Nachos for Dinner" by Dan Whalen, a man who has garnered a following by playing with ingredients since starting his blog, The Food in My Beard, in 2008. Whalen's latest cookbook jacket touts his popular quesadilla bun burger video, which has 47 million views on Facebook and is basically a big, flat burger sandwiched between two melty quesadillas and cut into wedges.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Big Gay Ice Cream

Big Gay Ice Cream specializes in excellent soft serve while also having La Newyorkina’s most popular paleta flavors on deck. But in a fun New York ice cream collab, La Newyorkina helped develop a paleta just for Big Gay Ice Cream that is, of course, a rainbow of five fruit flavors that can be found at any location.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Dessert#Fish#Food Drink
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is jam-packed with summer steals — save up to 50%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Got backyard barbecues and summer projects on the brain? Stock up stat at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale — it includes discounts up to 50% on power tools, gas grills, lawn and garden products, major appliances and just about everything else a savvy homeowner needs to kick off the season.
SHOPPING
The Infatuation

Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

Biscuit-Bowl Biscuits

"In the South, biscuit recipes aren't always committed to paper. Instead, they are often passed down through memories shared with loved ones in the kitchen," writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom. When Ivy makes her family's biscuit recipe, a very special bowl is the secret ingredient.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

Quick Cucumber Salad Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Cucumbers are a delicious addition to salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, and even cocktails, but they rarely get the spotlight they deserve. To really enjoy cucumbers in all of their crispy, crunchy glory, make a quick cucumber salad. Tossed with just a few simple ingredients, it's the perfect summer side dish for your next grill-out, picnic, and more.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Kellogg's Just Unveiled Its Latest Homestyle Rice Krispies Treats Flavor

In 2020, Kellogg's made its beloved Rice Krispies Treats even bigger and better with the debut of its Homestyle iteration. Now, the snack manufacturer has created an entirely new flavor of its marshmallow-packed sweets, adding a new Cinnamon Sugar variety to its portfolio. The all-new Homestyle flavor features marshmallows (naturally),...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Yummy Dumpling

Yummy Dumpling isn’t a restaurant, but a shop in the Sunset that’s been selling frozen dumplings for years. They have everything from wontons to pork dumplings to xiao long bao, all of which you can boil, steam, or pan fry at home. Each pack comes with 12-20 dumplings, and prices range from $6-12. You really can’t go wrong with anything here, but whatever you do, grab more than one bag of the pork and Napa cabbage dumplings—they’re excellent, and you’ll probably finish them all in less than 24 hours. Don't say we didn't warn you.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

With its bright space, audible yet low-volume techno soundtrack, and snake plants tastefully sprinkled around, Sochi is like a more pleasant version of the Ibiza day club experience that you can barely remember. But instead of a pool of drunken ravers, this Lakeview restaurant is alive with a bustling crowd and fantastic, multi-layered Vietnamese food. Its energetic atmosphere and dynamic cast of dishes make it easy to forget that we live in a place where people casually throw around the term “Polar Vortex.”
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream

Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.
PORTLAND, OR
CNET

Normally $300, the Tovala Smart Oven Is Just $49 for Memorial Day Weekend

Feast your eyes on one of the biggest discounts we've found yet for Memorial Day Weekend. If you like home-cooked meals but don't totally love the cooking part, you might be a good candidate for a smart oven, specifically the Tovala smart oven, since it's designed to cook preassembled meals to perfection with just the scan of a bar code. The Tovala is a hybrid convection and steam oven and the company sells meals engineered to be cooked in it. But you can use it to make anything you want, of course. The fancy Wi-Fi-connected countertop oven is normally $299, but if your buy it now and order six weeks' worth of Tovala meals, you'll get the intelligent oven at a massively discounted $49.
ELECTRONICS
The Infatuation

Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy