Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO