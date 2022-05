Click here to read the full article. The Boston Celtics secured a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday with a Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. It is the first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years for Boston, which will now face the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-7 championship series beginning Thursday. The Warriors dispatched the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference title, securing their sixth trip to the NBA title series in eight years. They are seeking their fourth title in that stretch, while the Celtics are...

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO