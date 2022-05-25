ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita is getting a third axe-throwing business, this one in Old Town

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Wichita is about to get another axe throwing business — this one in Old Town.

Vanessa and Treg Fletcher, who also own H M Diesel Repair in Wichita, are teaming up with partner Curtis Smith to open Kiss My Axe in the former Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+ spot at 216 N. Washington. Construction is underway inside the space, and the owners hope to have it open by the third week of June.

The business will be different from Wichita’s existing axe-throwing businesses — Blade & Timber and Axe to Grind — said Vanessa Fletcher, in that it will have a Las Vegas theme with lots of black lights and neon signage. It’ll also have a large grass wall, two 36-foot bars and pub-style tables just off the 10 throwing lanes.

“The atmosphere is going to be completely different from anything in Wichita,” she said.

Kiss My Axe should open in Old Town by the third week of June. Courtesy photo

Fletcher said she and her husband were looking for a fun activity for their employees at Christmas and came across Axe to Grind at 220 S. Commerce. They had a great time and even offered to buy that business but were told it was not for sale. So they decided to open their own.

Though Kiss My Axe will have a full bar, it won’t serve food. Vanessa Fletcher said she plans to ask nearby restaurants if they’d be willing to partner up and deliver their food to her customers.

Vanessa said she hopes the business will draw reunions, graduation parties, bachelor parties and more. She and her husband also plan to construct a mobile axe-throwing unit they can take to places like Automobilia and Wichita Riverfest to promote the business.

Trevor Stacy of NAI Martens represented the landlord on the deal, and Shane Pullman from BHG Commercial represented the tenant.

Stay tuned for an opening date for Kiss My Axe.

Wichita, KS
