Dallas County voted to keep their sheriff and coroner but will have a new district attorney after Tuesday night’s Primary Election results. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum will get another four years to serve as sheriff of Dallas County after winning the position with 56 percent of the vote and beating challenger Donald Shepard, who is a State Trooper and previously worked at the Selma Police Department.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO