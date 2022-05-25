Building a Legacy: Pinegrove Market and Deli

Despite wildly rising rents, a new study rates Jacksonville as the top metro area in the nation for renters. RentCafe, a rental listing and research service, cites Jacksonville's low cost of living, great weather and abundance of entertainment options. "Jacksonville is a popular hotspot for renters who are looking for...
Guten Tag, News4JAX Insiders. May 28 is National Hamburger Day in the U.S. but according to Wikipedia, this staple of Americana (what’s more us than a good ‘ole fashioned juicy burger on the grill?) got its start in ancient Rome before being popularized in the states by German immigrants in New York City who hailed from the port city of Hamburg.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a rough week in the news, hundreds of people flocked downtown on Saturday to enjoy the longstanding tradition of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival. It was refreshing to see smiling faces all having a good time, and people came to the free event prepared with lawn chairs, umbrellas -- and waters.
River City Place apartments at 1275 Dunn Ave. in North Jacksonville sold May 24 for almost $11.21 million. RCP Investors LLC, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, sold the apartments to FCI FL4 Holdings LLC and Gery River Holdings LLC, both of Sunny Isles. The 120-unit community, built in 1975, sits on 10...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Herbie Hancock doled out the audible treats Friday night at Jacksonville Jazz Fest. He sauntered with his keytar and got cosmic with his vocoder vocal effect, putting on a fantastic set. Herbie is 82-years-old, and he's still got it. Final day of the Jazz Fest is...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A contest and festival in Jacksonville is looking to grant prizes and scholarships to young writers. Students can win cash and scholarships from a $6,400 prize pool by submitting a poem or an original dramatic monologue to the inaugural James Weldon Johnson Young Writer’s Festival.
Jacksonville, FL — Landstar System, Inc. announced Monday it made the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest corporations by revenue. It’s the first time the Jacksonville-based transportation services company has made the list. Landstar debuted at number 491 with a revenue of approximately $6.5 billion in fiscal...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two members of Lynyrd Skynyrd grew up in a sweet home in Jacksonville, and now that very same home is up for sale. Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant and lead singer Johnny Van Zant spent their formative years at 5419 Woodcrest Road, along with their brother Donnie Van Zant, the founding member of the band .38 Special.
National express car wash platform acquires six locations and plans to open seven more in the metro area by early 2023. PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicles in Jacksonville, Florida will be feeling a lot more LUV from their owners soon as LUV Car Wash announced today it has closed on an acquisition to bring an additional six car wash locations to the metro area.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend to Downtown Jacksonville, featuring artists such as Patti LaBelle, George Benson and many more. The free event includes food vendors, drinks, community and of course music! It will take place...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new skate park in the Riverside area is planned as part of new project that's meant to help revitalize and beautify the area. The project also includes an Emerald Trail connection between the Fuller Warren bike/pedestrian ramp and Riverside Park, a plaza space and a flexible lawn area.
JACKSONVILLE — As the Jacksonville Naval Museum prepares to make its debut this summer, one local company has stepped up to help make that grand opening even bigger and better. Action News Jax has been tracking the progress of the Jacksonville Naval Museum -- from the time the USS...
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Hello, summer! It's the last week of school in multiple First Coast Counties including Duval, Clay, Nassau, and Glynn Counties. Florida schools have made national news multiple times this year. One of the latest issues is the rejection of math textbooks to get them to fit with a new law on how race is talked about in schools.
The City of Palatka is bringing back one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival! Get ready to throw your claws in the air on Memorial Day weekend 2022!. The annual festival returns on May 27, 28 and 29, and will be bigger...
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The drive from Phoenix with a dog, a cat and a toddler wasn’t easy, but the Comos felt certain the destination would be worth the journey. Their brand-new home was waiting. “We got a call two days before move-in day that our house was completely...
Stella Hurley is a young woman on the move. The Baker School valedictorian, with a 4.6 grade point average, will soon be moving to Jacksonville to attend the University of North Florida and pursue a degree in nursing. Her long-term goal is to be a nurse practitioner.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Theatre, which has been anchored in downtown Jacksonville for nearly a century, is behind one of Elvis Presley’s most iconic looks, but the man who would go on to be “The King” of Rock ‘N’ Roll almost never got the chance to play at the Florida Theatre.
The home where Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is for sale. The property at 5419 Woodcrest Road in West Jacksonville has an asking price of $629,000. Owner Todd Smith is selling the property through his company Blue Horizon Real Estate. The property’s current taxable value is $158,807.
Assembly plant workers line up for a company portrait between 1924 and 1932. At its height, the plant employed over eight hundred workers churning out two hundred Model A automobiles each day. Courtesy of Jerry Braddock Sr. While Ford Motor Company was a fledgling start-up in Detroit, Michigan, Jacksonville was...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville doctor said a new procedure could be a game-changer for patients with glaucoma. Glaucoma is an eye disease that causes damage to the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain. It typically occurs in people who are older than 40, and the risk increases exponentially for those older than 60.
Comments / 0