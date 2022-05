POUGHKEEPSIE – Metro-North has stopped all southbound trains from Poughkeepsie after a person was struck on the tracks Sunday morning. An unidentified person was struck and killed by a train in the vicinity of the Pirate Canoe Club in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday around 10:00 a.m. As a result, train service from Poughkeepsie to Beacon has been stopped.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO