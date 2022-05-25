ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Several Businesses Destroyed In Hazel Dell Fire

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZEL DELL, Wash. — Flames tore through a building housing several businesses early Tuesday morning....

www.kxl.com

Comments / 2

The Oregonian

Portland man killed in crash on US 26

A 49-year-old Portland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. 26. Fredrick Scheffler II was driving west in a black 2020 Tesla Model Y shortly before noon when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic, the Oregon State Police said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

10 people shot in 10 shootings in 24 hours in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said 10 people were injured in 10 shootings in the city in less than 24 hours beginning early Friday morning. On Friday just before 3 a.m., PPB said a fight between a group of people led to gunfire at Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Sherman Street. Two people were shot, and one was critically injured.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Irresponsible Dog Owners Result in Locked Fields at Two Portland Schools

A spat between neighbors and a Portland middle school centers on dog poop and drunken people wandering onto school grounds. Hosford Middle School in Southeast Portland is adjacent to a large, grassy field that runs the length of the school. It’s the property of Portland Public Schools—but it’s historically been open to the public before and after school hours.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

10 shootings reported in 24 hours in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. There was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire, police said. Portland police released the following details about the shootings:. On...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest man for damaging headstones at Gresham cemetery

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday. GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

142nd Wing To Conduct Memorial Day Flyovers

After receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., an F-15 Eagle from the 142nd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, Portland, Ore., maneuvers away from the boom over northeast Kansas July 23, 2013. Three Stratotankers refueled eight F-15s during the training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Laura L. Valentine)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify 23-year-old Vancouver man killed in shooting

Gresham police identified Antoine Steven Archer, 23, of Vancouver as the man fatally shot outside of an apartment complex Wednesday night. Police arrested an unidentified 15-year-old later that night on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Gresham police said Friday. The teenage suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.
GRESHAM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANBY MAN DIES IN DIAMOND LAKE AREA CRASH

A Canby man died in a single vehicle crash in the Diamond Lake area Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:35 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the wreck on Highway 138E near milepost 78. A preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound sedan operated by...
CANBY, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 138E leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

Outbreak Investigation Of Hepatitis A Virus: Strawberries (May 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The FDA along with The CDC is investigating Fresh Organic Strawberries for possible link to Hepatits A. The strawberries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between March Fifth and April 25, 2022. Currently, the affected products are past shelf life. The FDA says...
PORTLAND, OR

