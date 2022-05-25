Scientists discover new therapeutic target of angiogenesis for clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is the most common malignant tumor of the head and neck in Southeast Asia and Southern China and originates from the epithelial tissue of the nasopharynx. Most NPCs are non-keratinizing cancers, which are prone to migration and invasion. Since the early symptoms of NPC are atypical, most patients are diagnosed after having lymph node or distant metastasis. The prognoses of late-stage patients are relatively poor. Therefore, exploring the molecular mechanism of NPC migration and invasion and identifying novel molecular markers or targets are very important for the early diagnosis and treatment of NPC.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO