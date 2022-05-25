ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists discover new therapeutic target of angiogenesis for clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tumor biomarker research team from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently reported that DMDRMR/miR-378a-5p/ DAB2IP axis promotes angiogenesis and sunitinib resistance, potentially providing a diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic target for treating clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) patients. These...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Discovery of gene defect for allergy and autoimmune diseases

An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, describes for the first time a mutation of the IL-33 gene in the human genome that results in multiple allergic disease manifestations, and autoimmune disease. Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy...
MedicalXpress

Researchers link sugar-studded protein to Alzheimer's disease

In a bit of "reverse engineering" research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer's disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they discovered that a special sugar molecule could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. If further research confirms the finding, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments and perhaps prevention of Alzheimer's disease, say the researchers.
MedicalXpress

Using machine learning to derive different causes from the same symptoms

Machine learning is playing an ever-increasing role in biomedical research. Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now developed a new method of using molecular data to extract subtypes of illnesses. In the future, this method can help to support the study of larger patient groups. Nowadays doctors...
MedicalXpress

Prognostic model predicts survival in elderly with gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

A prognostic model based on clinical parameters has been developed and validated for predicting overall survival among elderly patients with primary gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (EGI DLBCL), according to a study published online May 2 in Frontiers in Medicine. Junmin Wang, from the Third Hospital of Hebei Medical University...
MedicalXpress

New liver and kidney disease identified

Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
Medical News Today

Cataract-clearing drug shows promise as treatment without surgery

Surgery is currently the only solution for cataracts, which are the cloudy areas that form in the lens of the eye and lead to blindness if left untreated. A new study investigated the use of a chemical compound called oxysterol to treat cataracts without surgery in mice. Almost half of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MedicalXpress

Retinal layer thickness linked to cognitive decline in older adults

Macular retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness is associated with cognitive decline in older adults, according to a study published online May 26 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Hyeong Min Kim, M.D., from the Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues examined the association between retinal layer thickness and cognitive impairment and future cognitive decline in a community-based population cohort of 430 Korean individuals aged 60 years or older; 215 completed a mean of 5.4 years of follow-up. The thickness of six retinal layers in the macular region, the peripapillary RNFLs, and the subfoveal choroid were assessed at baseline.
MedicalXpress

Promotion effect of GSK3β palmitoylation in glioblastoma

According to a recent study published on Oncogenesis, a team led by Prof. Fang Zhiyou and Pro. Chen Xueran from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) found, for the first time, that palmitoylation regulated the activity of glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β), activating the EZH2–STAT3 pathway and promoting glioblastoma (GBM) temozolomide (TMZ) resistance and glioblastoma stem cells (GSC) self-renewal.
MedicalXpress

Magnetic resonance imaging shows brain inflammation in vivo for the first time

Research by Dr. Silvia de Santis and Dr. Santiago Canals, both from the Institute of Neurosciences UMH-CSIC (Alicante, Spain), has made it possible to visualize for the first time and in great detail brain inflammation using diffusion-weighted Magnetic Resonance Imaging. This detailed "X-ray" of inflammation cannot be obtained with conventional MRI, but requires data acquisition sequences and special mathematical models. Once the method was developed, the researchers were able to quantify the alterations in the morphology of the different cell populations involved in the inflammatory process in the brain.
MedicalXpress

Most doctors still believe in prescribing unnecessary antibiotics to treat asymptomatic infections, study suggests

An estimated 70% of primary care physicians reported in a survey that they would still prescribe antibiotics to treat asymptomatic infections based solely on a positive urine specimen. This is despite long-held medical guidelines recommending against this practice, according to a new study published today in JAMA Network Open, which was led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers.
MedicalXpress

Early prediction of diabetes using AI

Artificial intelligence can be used to predict the onset of diabetes mellitus given sufficient patient information according to work published in the International Journal of Business Intelligence and Systems Engineering. Shahid Mohammad Ganie, Majid Bashir Malik, and Tasleem Arif of the BGSB University in Rajouri, India, point out that there...
MedicalXpress

Investigating the link between a type of antibody and miscarriage

Miscarriage affects an estimated 15% of pregnancies, but in about half of cases the cause is unclear. At Yale, reproductive immunologist Vikki Abrahams and reproductive biologist Mancy Tong are interested in shining a light on one of these causes. In a study published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, Abrahams,...
MedicalXpress

In long COVID, blood markers are linked to neuropsychiatric ills

In a new study of long COVID published March 13, 2022, in the Annals of Neurology, UC San Francisco researchers identified biomarkers present at elevated levels that may persist for many months in the blood of study participants who had long COVID with neuropsychiatric symptoms. The results hold promise for...
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccine development was quick. What's holding HIV back?

While multiple effective COVID-19 vaccines were developed with astonishing speed, it has been more than 40 years since University of Rochester alumnus Michael Gottlieb, M.D., first described the disease that became known as AIDS, and yet there is still no effective vaccine. However, University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) HIV/AIDS...
MedicalXpress

Circular RNA circCCNB1 found to inhibit the migration and invasion of nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is the most common malignant tumor of the head and neck in Southeast Asia and Southern China and originates from the epithelial tissue of the nasopharynx. Most NPCs are non-keratinizing cancers, which are prone to migration and invasion. Since the early symptoms of NPC are atypical, most patients are diagnosed after having lymph node or distant metastasis. The prognoses of late-stage patients are relatively poor. Therefore, exploring the molecular mechanism of NPC migration and invasion and identifying novel molecular markers or targets are very important for the early diagnosis and treatment of NPC.
MedicalXpress

'Seeing' the unseen: A way to pinpoint elusive cardiac conduction tissue

When patients with congenital heart issues have an operation, surgeons have to proceed with an "eye of faith" as they work around conduction tissue—a network of cells and electrical signals that control the beating of a heart. Not visible to the naked eye, conduction systems vary person to person,...
MedicalXpress

Mixing drugs into oil-based gels could help the medicine go down

For most children and even some adults, swallowing pills or tablets is difficult. To make it easier to give those medicines, researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital have created a drug-delivering gel that is much easier to swallow and could be used to administer a variety of different kinds of drugs.
MedicalXpress

T cells found to require rest and maintenance

T cells, biology textbooks teach us, are the soldiers of the immune system, constantly on the ready to respond to a variety of threats, from viruses to tumors. However, without rest and maintenance T cells can die and leave their hosts more susceptible to pathogens, Yale scientists report May 27 in the journal Science.
