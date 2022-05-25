Data published elucidating a mechanism for the neuroprotective potential of pridopidine
Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced publication of research in Autophagy which support pridopidine's potential neuroprotective properties by enhancing autophagy in an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) model.
