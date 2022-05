The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the return of showers and storms on this Memorial Day, mainly during the PM hours. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Rain chances stand in the 50% range but grow higher around Lake County-West to the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain, lightning and even some hail could accompany some of the stronger storms. Much of the same pattern is expected on Tuesday as well, with the bulk of rain setting up for the PM hours.

3 HOURS AGO