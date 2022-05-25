Carhartt's Work Jacket Is so Good Austin Butler Wore It for a Year Straight

It’s less than a week before Peter Jurado and Al Verik, who make up the menswear brand paa, are scheduled to open their first store, a cool, poured concrete floor storefront tucked into Los Angeles’ Chinatown. An opening party has been on the books for weeks, but construction is still unfinished. This won’t be a debut, exactly, but it’s as close to that as a nearly decade-old brand can get. That it took this long makes sense; as a brand they’ve never been much for grand statements, rushed or otherwise. If Jurado and Verik are anxious or stressed, I can’t tell. When they appear on my computer screen in the middle of November, Verik beaming in from his home in Pasadena, Jurado from their warehouse a short drive from L.A.’s Chinatown, they’re a vision of even-keeled placidity. “We’re just taking it day by day, you know?” Verik told me, severely understating the complexity of running an apparel brand in 2021. He’s wearing round wire-rim eyeglasses and a healthy southern Californian complexion. “I think we'll be good for Saturday.” As guarantees go, it’s a bit noncommittal, but in the zen way. It’s as if they feel they’ll be fine no matter what happens, an approach that has seemed to work for them so far.

