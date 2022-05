The restaurant industry has been under a fair amount of pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic fallout. Wendy's, in particular, has been on something of a rollercoaster ride of late. Until 2021, the Dave Thomas-founded home of the square burger had been straggling behind the respective number one and number two fast food burger chains, McDonald's and Burger King. Then Wendy's briefly surged ahead of Burger King to take the number two spot, per Forbes, which, a year ago, noted Wendy's sales had increased during 2020 by nearly 5% while Burger King's dropped just over that much. Wendy's has since lost ground, however, according to Franchise Times, which noted that the first quarter numbers for all three chains are out, and Wendy's is once again bringing up the rear.

