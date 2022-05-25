Keynotes, Tutorials, and Workshops Announced for IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, September 2022
IEEE Quantum Week includes presentations by IBM Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Machines, and Microsoft. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE22), the premier event bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it,...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0