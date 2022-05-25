Detectives arrest 1 suspect in April shooting of innocent man at Lynnwood park

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle Thursday and recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 in cash. According to Seattle Police, at around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the area witnessed a man making drug deals near the corner of Pine St. and 2nd Ave. Officers followed him for several blocks when they tried to make an arrest. The suspect tried to run, but officer caught up to him. While they were putting handcuffs on the suspect, he tried tossing away a handgun. Authorities say they recovered the handgun, which was loaded, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash.

