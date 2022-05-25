ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Detectives arrest 1 suspect in April shooting of innocent man at Lynnwood park

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 4 days ago

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a retired man at a local park last month. On April 4, Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

q13fox.com

Suspect arrested, employee recovering after a shooting at an Everett restaurant

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested, and an employee is recovering after a Saturday morning shooting at a Denny's restaurant in the South Everett. According to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), at around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Denny's on 128th street near I-5. Authorities say before shots were fired, an altercation happened after a group of people were asked to leave the restaurant.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after employee shot at Denny’s near Everett

LAKE STICKNEY, Wash. — A suspect was arrested early Saturday after they shot an employee at a Denny’s restaurant, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at the restaurant located in the Lake Stickney area, just south of Everett. A...
KOMO News

Documents reveal Skyway murder suspect's criminal history

The man suspected of killing a homeowner during an attempted burglary in Skyway is being held on a $4 million bond. Newly released court documents reveal Kylan Houle, 31, has a lengthy criminal history, including felony gun charges and dozens of missed court appearances. Houle is accused of killing 62-year-old...
KING COUNTY, WA
Snohomish, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Marysville, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize drugs, cash and handgun

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle Thursday and recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 in cash. According to Seattle Police, at around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the area witnessed a man making drug deals near the corner of Pine St. and 2nd Ave. Officers followed him for several blocks when they tried to make an arrest. The suspect tried to run, but officer caught up to him. While they were putting handcuffs on the suspect, he tried tossing away a handgun. Authorities say they recovered the handgun, which was loaded, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash.
SEATTLE, WA
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 in custody after shooting at Everett apartment complex

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West in south Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The sheriff’s office had originally announced that it was searching for one shooting suspect. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
KING COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Port Orchard man has AR-15 rifle destroyed after Texas shooting

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man says he wants his AR-15 rifle destroyed after the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas. Jeff Gearhart is an avid hunter with several guns, but he said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore. He also doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

Body of missing paddle boarder recovered from Lake Keechelus

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says rescue crews recovered the body of a 39-year-old Sammamish man Friday from Lake Keechelus in the Snoqualmie Pass area of Kittitas County. Cheng Chen lost his balance while paddle boarding and fell into the frigid lake on May 22. His children immediately called 911.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Bail set at $1 million for Daleway Park murder suspect

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 25, 2022 – Today, Leif Gunnar Smith appeared in Everett District Court for the alleged murder of 70-year-old Carl Bridgmon that occurred on April 5, 2022, at Daleway Park. Bail was set for $1 million. Bridgmon’s was caught in the middle of an altercation between four individuals and gunned down as he sat in his car at Daleway Park.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
FRUITLAND, WA

