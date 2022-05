Mrs. Eloise Peacock, age 84, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Monday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was born in Flomaton, Ala. and resided most of her life in Atmore. She retired from Vanity Fair Mills with many years of employment. She was a member of Martinville Baptist Church. She loved going to church, listening to gospel music and going fishing.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO