Meet the Chef-Inspired Robotic Kitchens That Can 4X Restaurant Profits

Few industries have been hit harder by The Great Resignation than the restaurant business. Nearly 800,000 food service and hotel workers quit their jobs just last February alone. And they aren’t coming back anytime soon.

Fortunately, one company is making it possible for restaurants to serve fresh, chef-inspired meals with no employees at all. Nommi is a fully automated kitchen that can cook and serve chef-inspired meals 24/7.

Nommi's technology centers around a food-bowl-making system that can whip up a variety of salads and grain- or noodle-based meals in as little as three minutes. The Nommi robot travels across the kitchen, selecting from up to 48 ingredients and cooking them just right. Customers then pick up their meals in the designated receiving box with the help of a handy QR code while the Nommi bot cleans itself.

Crafted to supply meals both day and night, these standalone kiosk-sized kitchens can be positioned in high-traffic areas and function with no staff , turning out premium quality dishes 24/7/365.

But what makes Nommi truly shine is the quality of the food it makes. Nommi kitchens can deliver chef-quality meals across just about any cuisine. Nommi has already partnered with one of the world's best chefs, restaurateur and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto . Nommi is prepped to cook for his signature restaurant brand Sa'Moto.

Nommi has also partnered with cutting-edge digital food platform C3, born out of global hospitality group SBE, and is currently working to bring 1,000 new Nommi kitchen pod s to locations worldwide. This pre-order represents the potential for $60M in revenue on an annual basis.

“We’re working to reimagine the restaurant experience,” Sam Nazarian, CEO of SBE said. “By taking traditional concepts and making them for a new, ever-changing restaurant industry, we are at the forefront of the digital kitchen revolution”

Part of the industry that has to change is operating efficiency. By eliminating the crushing costs of real estate overhead and a skilled labor force, Nommi owners can see profits improve by nearly 300 percent .

Flush with new partnership agreements and a groundswell of support for gourmet-level, always-available meals, Nommi is now also taking on new investors to help grow its vision. With beta units set to begin operation in the near future, you’ve got the chance to invest on the ground floor.

Check out everything Nommi has to offer here .

Prices are subject to change.