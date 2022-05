Dr Phil McGraw has opened up about how grateful he is for his friendship with Oprah Winfrey and revealed why he has continued to send her thank you letters every year.McGraw, 71, discussed his bond with the television host during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, praising Winfrey, 68, for helping him throughout his career.He recalled how their friendship first started when Winfrey was on trial in 1997, after a group of executives at a Texas cattle industry filed a lawsuit against her for making statements about the beef industry that they believed were false. She won...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO