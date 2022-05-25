ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Business Benefits of Learning a New Language

By Michael Shangkuan
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJ51v_0fq5KoTU00

Effective communication is essential in any workplace to ensure both the business and its employees can meet goals and build productive relationships, internally and with customers. Language plays an essential role in cross-cultural communication . It permeates through every aspect of a multinational enterprise and allows business owners to tap into a whole new world of diverse opportunities.

As new technologies make global business more accessible, the more understanding of multiple languages will continue proving to be beneficial. Language differences can have a profound impact on the successful operation of your multinational corporation, and adapting to new languages can increase your company's ability to break into new markets. So, what are the business benefits of learning a new language?

1. Improved communication skills

In the entrepreneurial world, we are always looking for new ways to improve how we communicate with each other and with our clients. Learning new languages is an effective way to improve communication skills and connect cross-culturally with clients and employees whose first language might not be the same. Since people tend to connect more deeply with those they identify with, sharing the commonality of language helps to create culturally stronger personal relationships and ultimately, partnerships and business connections with foreign customers.

Translation remains a challenge for many international businesses, and mistranslation of certain phrases or sentence structure can cause a lot of confusion. Fluency in the native tongue of a customer, rather than using a translator or translation services, creates the opportunity to find contextual connections and form a deeper understanding of the client, their business and their messaging. Mastering a language and cultural understanding can help prevent misunderstandings caused by personal biases and prejudices.

Related: Multilingualism and Cultural Fluency Are the Drivers of Tomorrow's Workforce

2. Global market expansion

When you look at the differences between monolingual and multilingual people, in terms of business success, the case for learning a new language is compelling. For example, some of the most well-known American CEOs speak more than one language, including Stefano Pessina (Walgreens), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), James Quincey (Coca-Cola) and Hubert Joy (Best Buy), to name a few.

Having someone on your team who speaks multiple languages puts the business owner in a unique position to take advantage of global markets and develop a more strategic understanding of the culture that's required to build better strategies for growing your business abroad . It can also help foster better client relationships by demonstrating an interest in their culture and an investment in their language. Companies that can successfully communicate cross-culturally have a competitive advantage, because they can devote more time and resources to conducting business rather than navigating communication issues.

Related: Learning a New Language Can Help You in Business

3. More creative and diverse opportunities

Even though, in some ways, our world continues to expand every day, language barriers still remain, limiting business opportunities for collaboration and growth across continents. Multilingualism bridges the cultural gap and opens the door for more significant investment opportunities, partnerships, global customers and foreign office expansions. If fluency seems unattainable for your team, aim to learn key phrases in the language of your targeted region, not only to build a more solid foundation with your customers, but also to work towards narrowing the language gap.

The ability to communicate with and understand your employees, co-workers or customers, is absolutely essential in the business world. Language is crucial in the pursuit of understanding and market expansion as well. Understanding the impact of globalization on cross-cultural communication is imperative for organizations seeking to create a competitive advantage in the global market. As a business owner and leader in any industry, encouraging language learning among employees is a strategy that can have demonstrable and significant benefits for your business.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pessina
Person
James Quincey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
International Business Times

More CEOs Reckon Sustainability A Top Challenge - Study

A growing number of chief executives consider sustainability one of the biggest challenges to act upon over the next two to three years, a new study said on Tuesday. In a global survey of 3,000 CEOs spanning over 40 countries and 28 industries, the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), a think tank for tech group IBM, unveiled how sustainability had progressively moved to the core of corporate agendas.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Build the Workplace of the Future? Develop More On Ramps for Black and Brown Kids

When Sherrell Dorsey was growing up in Seattle in the 1990s, she didn't have many Black and Brown business leaders to look up to. But she did have one: Auntie Monica. Local salon owner, Monica McAffee, whom everyone called "Auntie Monica," took an interest in young Dorsey. As a teenager, Dorsey helped Auntie Monica around the salon. But more than pocket money, Dorsey--now the 35-year-old founder and CEO of the Atlanta-based news and insights website The Plug--says she gained the entrepreneurial insights that would serve her well later in life.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#Foreign Languages#Learning Languages#Native Language
Phys.org

How our brains influence language change

Our language is changing constantly. Researchers of the University of Vienna found that, over centuries, frequently occurring speech sound patterns get even more frequent. The reason for this development is that our brain can perceive, process and learn frequent, and thus prototypical sound patterns more easily than less frequent ones. The results of the study were published in the journal Cognitive Linguistics.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

3 AAPI Beauty Founders Share How Their Culture Inspires Their Brands

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contribution of those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. To honor the occasion, we’re speaking with three incredible female brand founders in the beauty space about how their culture inspires their brand philosophies and product development. After all, the beauty industry would not be where it is today without Asian influence: Just think about how centuries-old traditions, like traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, have shaped the beauty zeitgeist.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Fast Company

I’m a Black entrepreneur. Here’s how I advocate for inclusion at work

Being a Black entrepreneur at this time in history carries an enormous amount of responsibility to give back, because no one succeeds alone. I couldn’t imagine starting a business that didn’t more fully address the enormous gaps in diversity and inclusivity that so many companies suffer from, so that’s exactly what I did.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy