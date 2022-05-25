ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Insanely cool $3.5M home for sale in Florida is a ‘modern day masterpiece.’ See why

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R41WL_0fq5KhIP00

A home on the real estate market in Belleair Beach, Florida, for $3.49 million is redefining the word “iridescent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gCyk_0fq5KhIP00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is awe-inspiring with both its radiant, and colorful, interior as well as its unique exterior that seems to stand out among the mundane houses along its street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6g5X_0fq5KhIP00
Dining room Screen grab from Zillow

“Welcome to paradise!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This one of a kind coastal home is a true modern day masterpiece with built-to-last commercial grade construction able to withstand winds up to 250 miles-per-hour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a7e6_0fq5KhIP00
Pool Screen grab from Zillow

“Towering 20-foot high floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the waterfront in this beautiful example of contemporary architecture with designer influence at every turn.”

The very original 5,579-square-foot house offers an array of cool features throughout, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAKfr_0fq5KhIP00
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

  • All-glass 3-story elevator

  • Wrap around walkway

  • Private primary deck

  • 1,920-square foot rooftop sundeck

  • Fourth floor observation deck

  • Swimming pool

  • Full hydrotherapy hot tub

  • Zen-like landscape

  • Oversized dock

  • Four car garage

Prismatic colors pop in nearly every single room of the house and reflect brightly off floor-to-ceiling windows that over look the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emnid_0fq5KhIP00
Roof Screen grab from Zillow

Belleair Beach is about 26 miles southwest of Tampa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCVTS_0fq5KhIP00
Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow

Studio with $1,000 rent could be yours — if you want to live in a New Orleans garage

Captivating ‘modern day cottage’ for sale in SC has charming features. Take a look

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

