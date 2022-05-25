ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle on Texas shooting: Republicans are ‘the enemies’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wD7h_0fq5Jsix00

MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle claimed Wednesday amid the fallout of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , that Republicans were “the enemies” when it came to such tragedies.

During an appearance on “Morning Joe,” the liberal commentator referred to Republicans as “hypocrites” and “scoundrels” and accused them of working “against progress” in passing gun control legislation.

Barnicle’s comments came amid the show’s focused discussion on the Texas shooting, which occurred Tuesday when the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos , entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers.

During the discussion, host Joe Scarborough turned to Barnicle and railed against Republican state legislators opposing gun control measures, referring to them as “radical,” “dangerous,” “immoral” and “cowards.”

He also claimed they were “turning our classrooms, our churches, our country music festivals into killing zones.”

“Everything that you just said, we just did. We just said it. Nine days ago. Because of Buffalo. Where people were killed because of their skin color in a supermarket,” Barnicle said, referencing the shooting earlier this month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people and injured a number of others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8Eao_0fq5Jsix00
Barnicle said “we know who the enemies are” during his appearance.
MSNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kS0c_0fq5Jsix00
At least 21 people were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G91pc_0fq5Jsix00
Suspected Uvalde, Texas, school shooter Salvador Ramos
ZUMAPRESS.com

He stated that the conversation was being had again today and that he didn’t think anyone on the show’s panel would “be able to get through the morning without crying.”

“We know who the enemies are. The enemies are the hypocrites and the scoundrels who stand up in the United States Senate, including last night, and talk about what a tragedy it is,” Barnicle said. “And then they actively work against progress in terms of controlling the distribution of guns in this country.”

“They are cowards. We know that,” he claimed.

Barnicle lamented that life would just “go on” for most people, and that public officials would do “very little.”

“This lingers for many people. But it doesn’t linger enough for most people. And here we are, raising again the question we talked about just a few days ago, who are we? Really,” he said.

The investigation into the Texas shooting is still ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified a possible motive.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Mike Barnicle
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy