Tesa Aragones is an award-winning digital innovator and brand marketing executive for top consumer brands like Nike, Volkswagen, Apple and Xbox. She is public board director, strategic board advisor and the former CMO of Discord and VSCO. She is the inventor on 12 patents filed by Nike and the creator of Nike’s first iOS app and video game title. She is a first-generation Filipina from Detroit. Her personal mission is to empower the next generation to move the world forward.

