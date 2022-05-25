49ers’ Javon Kinlaw loses mind on reporter: ‘Stop f–king playing with me’

Javon Kinlaw, a defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, lost his mind on Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Cohn on a live stream Tuesday night.

“Somebody’s gotta press you, and it’s gotta be me,” Kinlaw said. “You like to come on here and try to bully people on the internet, but when I come up on you and try to press you in f–king person, you f–king shaking like a coward, voice lighter than my f–king baby.

Cohn responded: “Do you think I’m scared of you, Javon?”

“I don’t give a f–k if you are or not, all I know is when I walked up on you your f–king body temperature was as cold as ice,” Kinlaw responded. “Straight bitch. Your f–king balls shriveled up. Little d–k n—-r.”

Cohn, who was hosting his regular YouTube show, asked the defensive tackle if he thought the 49ers are “proud” of him right now.

“Stop playing with me like you know me,” Kinlaw said. “I’m not one of your friends. You don’t f–king know me. Stop playing with me on this f–king internet. Stop playing with my name. I got kids to raise. Stop playing with my f–king name on the internet.”

This came hours after Cohn alleged the two had a run-in at 49ers practice in which Kinlaw knocked the hat off his head.

Cohn has been persistently critical of the 49ers’ decision to select Kinlaw in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In October, when Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery, Cohn wrote , “Unless this knee surgery fixes his knee completely, he’ll go down as a medical bust.”

“The 49ers should have Tristin [sic] Wirfs and Creed Humphrey on their offensive line. Instead, they drafted Javon Kinlaw and Aaron Banks,” Cohn tweeted this past March . Wirfs is on the Buccaneers, and Humphrey is on the Chiefs.

49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw lost his mind on Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Cohn. VizorSportsSC

On the live stream, Cohn told Kinlaw that “I want you to succeed, I want you to prove me wrong, and if you prove me wrong I’ll be the first person to say it.”