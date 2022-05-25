ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Juvenile Life Sentence Upheld In Murder Of Florida Cab Driver

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MI6vQ_0fq5JUjd00

A divided appeals court Wednesday upheld a life sentence for a woman who was convicted of murdering a Bay County cab driver when she was 15.

Rebecca Falcon was initially sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 1997 murder. But a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision in an Alabama case said it was unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

That ultimately led to resentencing for Falcon, who was sentenced by a circuit judge to life in prison with a review after 15 years.

A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Wednesday, backed the circuit judge.

“The trial court noted that there was little evidence that the appellant (Falcon) had accepted responsibility for her actions and was truly remorseful,” said the main ruling, written by Judge Clay Roberts. “This finding is supported by competent, substantial evidence. The record is replete with instances of the appellant failing to state exactly what she had done. When the appellant addressed the trial court right before resentencing, she apologized to those affected by the taxicab driver’s death and for the role she played in his death. However, she never said what role she played.”

Judge Scott Makar agreed in upholding the sentence but did not fully sign on to Roberts’ reasoning.

Judge Ross Bilbrey wrote a lengthy dissent, pointing in part to Falcon being sexually and emotionally abused as a child and that she had completed many programs and courses while in prison.

Falcon, now 40, is an inmate at Lowell Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 8

Philomnea
4d ago

If this were the standard I would agree that she should spend the rest of her life in jail however it is not a standard. It’s all

Reply
2
Related
fox35orlando.com

Woman accused of leaving 4 dogs to die in car in Florida

Tesia White stood before a Volusia County judge, sobbing as he read charges including four counts of felony cruelty to animals. New Smyrna Beach police officers said the 25-year-old White, who is visiting Florida from Missouri, left four dogs in her car while she and her boyfriend ate at a restaurant. The dogs later died.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Juveniles#Juvenile Court#Journalism#Violent Crime#U S Supreme Court#Falcon#District Court Of Appeal
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
newstalkflorida.com

What Happens after a Person is Arrested in Florida?

An arrest can be a terrifying and unsettling experience. You don’t know what to do next, and you’re unsure what your future will hold. However, Florida criminal defense attorneys advise that you try to keep calm and abide by the Miranda rights that the arresting officer should have recited to you, especially the one about not speaking without a lawyer present. That is because an attorney will be there to protect your rights and make sure that you don’t say anything that can incriminate you. An attorney will also provide a robust defense to get your charges dropped or reduced.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy