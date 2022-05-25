ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Plan ahead for major construction at SAN Terminal 1 in early June

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGPmT_0fq5JR5S00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Major construction is on the way for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 beginning June 5 and extending through the end of 2024, prompting officials to urge passengers to plan ahead for getting to and from the terminal.

Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot will close to incoming traffic on June 5 and all cars remaining in the lot will need to exit by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. As of June 15, the Terminal 1 parking lot will be permanently closed.

Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that currently takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

The work will make way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza anticipated to open late 2024, as well as a new on-airport roadway that will divert westbound traffic from Harbor Drive onto the airport property.

"We expect an increased number of passengers beginning as early as Memorial Day weekend," said Kimberly Becker, authority president and CEO. "We are ready to welcome all who will be traveling during the summer months.

"However, construction has started on the New T1 which is the replacement of the current Terminal 1," she said. "Passengers should plan ahead and expect that construction and lack of on-site parking will create delays whether traveling to or from either of the terminals at SAN. We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but we promise the result will be worth it."

Some of the authority's suggestions include making parking reservations ahead of time at www.san.org/Parking, using public transportation including the free last-mile San Diego Flyer shuttle or getting picked up or dropped off.

Beginning in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal.

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

The city-owned land east of La Jolla disappears

Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to face mandatory water restrictions, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. For Western water planners, the path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale. Over the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
NBC San Diego

National City's Lowrider Cruise Pilot Program to Be Canceled

National City’s test pilot of legal lowrider cruising will be discontinued, with scheduled events canceled after the organizers said they cannot afford the hefty price tag tacked on by the city and its police department. The United Lowrider Coalition (ULC) made the announcement Friday, about a week after the...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
thestarnews.com

Chula Vista renters feeling crowded

Renters of apartments are being squeezed out of personal space in a recent study by Rent Cafe, who’s research team analyzed floorplan information of apartments in 254 cities using Yardi Matrix data and the average number of people living in a household according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The study shows that renters in the Golden State have the least amount of personal space in the nation between the high cost of living, crowded cities, and the lack of available apartments pushing people to live under the same roof.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminals#The Terminal#San Terminal 1
sandiegocountynews.com

City of San Diego wants to return unclaimed money owed to the public

San Diego, CA–The City of San Diego has identified more than $840,000 that can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners. The money belongs to individuals who have paid for City of San Diego services or have done business with the city during the last three years. Individual refund amounts are in the range between $1 and $77,500.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Tarballs near Oceanside Pier likely a natural occurrence, city reports

Oceanside CA— Tarballs that washed ashore near Oceanside Pier in mid-May are likely from natural seepage, the city recently reported. Coast Guard and California Fish and Wildlife crews took samples of the tar on May 17 after city lifeguards reported seeing them in the water and on the beach around the pier, according to the city’s report.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
coolsandiegosights.com

Flags, flavor and fun at the Santee Street Fair!

The annual Santee Street Fair returned to East County today!. I rode the San Diego Trolley up to Santee Trolley Square to enjoy an event I hadn’t previously experienced. The festival began with the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. In addition to youthful dancing and martial arts demonstrations, a Gold Star family took to the main stage. They were thanked for their sacrifice with a standing ovation.
SANTEE, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Absolute Best Camping Sites Near San Diego

When people mention San Diego, California, we immediately think of its vast palm trees, fabulous beaches, and shopping stores scattered all over the place. But despite that, San Diego is also home to incredible landscapes that can provide an escape for those who want to check off their outdoor bucket lists. Even if you live in the bustling city of San Diego, you can still find a way to get your dose of nature within a minute or an hour’s drive from here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego electricity rates show no signs of coming down

The retail cost of electricity in San Diego is already among the highest in the nation, and there are no signs the prices will be coming back down. The latest San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) budget request is calling for more rate hikes in 2024 with the local cost of electricity sticking to a steady upward trajectory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy