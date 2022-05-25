ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshawn Lynch says he was 'laughing' at Pete Carrol following Super Bowl XLIX

By Isaiah Houde
 4 days ago
One of the most puzzling decisions in Super Bowl history was Pete Carroll’s decision to throw the ball.

The Seattle Seahawks were on the one-yard line with Marshawn Lynch in the backfield and they decided to throw a slant route — which was infamously intercepted by the then-rookie Malcolm Butler. The New England Patriots walked away with the win in Super Bowl XLIX and things weren’t the same in Seattle ever since.

Lynch joined comedian Kevin Hart on the “Cold as Balls” podcast and said that all he could do was laugh at Carroll following the play.

“The play called, or whatever, blasé, blasé. You know, the pick. Damn,” Lynch said to Hart, transcribed by masslive. “I come off the sideline, and in my mind, I’m confused. And I’m walking by Pete, I’m just laughing at him like, ‘Bro, what the…’”

Lynch continues to tell the story and it came with a wild twist — he ran into musician Lenny Kravitz, who performed in the halftime show.

“I’m walking through, I see Lenny Kravitz,” Lynch said. “I’m like, ‘Oh (expletive), man! What’s happening?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, hold on. What?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, bro. It’s like that. Hey man, it’s a pleasure to meet you.’”

Later that night, Lynch had a party with his family and friends that included 76 12-bottle Hennessy cases. He said they went through 15 of the cases that night and they enjoyed the night without thinking of the play that happened just hours before.

What a wild night for one of the most feared running backs in NFL history.

