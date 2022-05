May 27, 2022 -- Making the dream of attending college a reality and easing the financial burden that’s the goal of Columbus City Schools (CCS) and I Know Can (IKIC). Twenty-two Columbus City Schools seniors have been named recipients of the I Know I Can Founders’ Scholarship worth up to $10,000 per academic year for up to four years. These prestigious awards will provide these Class of 2022 seniors with much-needed financial support as they pursue the dream of higher education at the college or university of their choice.

