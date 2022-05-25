ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski took an afternoon to take batting practice

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski took an afternoon to take batting practice. Brady brought his Twitter followers into the experience by sharing a video on Tuesday.

Brady, who was an Expos draft choice back in 2000, joked that he wonders “if that Expos offer is still on the table…” in his tweet with the video. But judging from the video, he shouldn’t pull a Michael Jordan and take a break from the NFL to pursue a career in football. Take a look:

Not a bad effort.

