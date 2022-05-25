ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Meyersdale man sells over $6k in meth to undercover cop, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173WSb_0fq5GQoQ00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly sold meth to an undercover state police officer four times.

On May 23, the officer, of state police in Greensburg, contacted 52-year-old Stephen Andrew Walter to purchase a pound of meth worth $6,400, according to charges filed. Police noted this came after three other purchases in April, though no charges were filed at that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31k9O4_0fq5GQoQ00
52-year-old Stephen Walter

The trooper and Walter met along Main Street in Meyersdale Borough on Monday. The officer said Walter got into the front seat of his undercover vehicle and asked they drive around in circles to “lose any surveillance.” Another undercover officer was sitting in the backseat.

Hollidaysburg woman charged after child gets into meth stash

They ended up parked along 9th and Broadway Streets when Walter called an unknown man to bring the meth, according to the affidavit. Police said a short time later, a man came over to the car carrying a box, handed it through the window, and left. Walter pulled out the package, which was wrapped in black duct tape, and told the officer that the meth was inside.

Police said they then drove to the Quick N Easy Car Wash, pulled into the first stall, got out, and told Walter they are with state police. Walter was then arrested and taken to Pennsylvania State Police Somerset Barracks.

Walter was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs. He was lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $75,000 cash bail.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Court documents also show that Walter has a long list of criminal cases that date back as far as 2012. Between 2019 and 2022, Walter was hit with a slew of drug charges and has been in and out of jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTAJ

Blair County DUI Task Force: Two arrested for DUI from Friday patrols

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County DUI Task Force revealed their results from DUI patrols, in an effort to reduce drunk driving and make the roads safer. On Friday, roving DUI patrols made officers presence known in the Blair County area. Two people were arrested for DUI the results along with the following: 99 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

A man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant April 25 for an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Operating Meth Ring

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on May 24 in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meyersdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
Greensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington police seek info on car's driver

New Kensington police are seeking information about the driver of a car seen May 4 in the city. A social media post asked for information about a blue Honda Civic, seen outside of the New Kensington Denny’s on Tarentum Bridge Road (Route 366) around 5:30 a.m. on May 4.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Shooting at neighbor lands Huntingdon County man in prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police. Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Walter
Person
Stephen Andrew
WTAJ

$4.5k cash reward offered to find Johnstown killer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog. On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Looking for Escaped Inmate in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an escaped inmate in Crawford County. Kelley Handy, 21, of Greenville, was granted temporary leave from the Crawford County Correctional Facility from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday but never returned. Troopers have obtained an arrest warrant for Handy. State Police said the investigation...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people shot overnight in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two people were shot in McKees Rocks overnight. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting on Locust Street in Hays Manor at approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday. Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a female who...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Hollidaysburg
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriend’s daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Driver wanted for fleeing from State College cops

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the owner/driver of a red pickup truck. On April 30 around 11:17 p.m., police said they spotted the truck driving the wrong way on W College Avenue at the intersection of S Atherton Street. When they attempted to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Dirt Bike from Juvenile, Threatening to Shoot Him

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a juvenile and stole his dirt bike at a convenience store in Rimersburg. According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Thursday, May 26, filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Allen Ceffe Griffin III, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Man, Allegedly Points Gun at Him

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to shoot a man and pointing a gun at him. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Mark Allen Marshall Jr. in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Thursday, May 19.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Driver killed on I-80 after crashing into tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-80, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). First responders were called to the scene on I-80 in Lincoln Township, Jefferson County on May 25 at around 4:20 p.m. A driver, later identified as 24-year-old […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy