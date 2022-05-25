ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbonnais, IL

Three on Olivet dean's list

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

BOURBONNAIS — Three area students have been named to the Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

PB & J rocks Grafton Tuesday

GRAFTON - PB & J Band will perform at the Grafton Pub, 225 W. Main St., from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. PB & J is a Folk, Country and Rock band based in Harvard, Illinois. They are a guitar trio with three distinct styles that create a unique sound. They perform covers by bands such as John Prine,The Beatles, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, The Jayhawks, Jimmy Buffet, and Marshall Tucker, to name a few. Keeping their set lists fresh is important so we are constantly updating their songs. PB & J started performing in 2017.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy